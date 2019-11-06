Particulate pollution reducing life expectancy: Study

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 23:58 IST

Rising particulate air pollution has become the ‘biggest killer’ and is even reducing the life expectancy of people in North India, according to a recent study by the Centre for Environment and Energy Development (CEED), a private organisation that works on environmental issues.

CEED, along with Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago (EPIC), has developed an Air Quality Life Index (AQIL) that shows the impact of pollution on life expectancy of people, based on the quality of life of an area.

As per the index, the life expectancy of people living in India will reduce by an average 4.3 years.

“The study was based on the period from 1998 to 2016. Data of PM (Particulate Matter) 2.5 and other air pollutants of several cities was studied to make a conclusive analysis on the state of air pollution in these places,” said Ashirwad Saha of EPIC.

According to the study, poor air quality and higher level of PM2.5 in northern India will have a larger impact on the life expectancy of people.

Dr Neeraj Kumar Mishra of King George’s Medical College (KGMU) explained that particulate matter smaller than 10 micrometer (PM 10) is inhaled by us but fine particulate matter smaller than 2.5 reaches our alveoli in the lungs causing maximum damage.

“Simply put, we have to increase people’s life expectancy by improving the air quality of the region. But to achieve this, we need a cumulative long-term effort from various agencies,” suggested Saha.

CEED has compiled its findings in the form of a report, which it has forwarded to the state government for review.

