Pataudi Road sees 36% dip in road accident deaths

cities

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 21:25 IST

Gurugram: Pataudi Road has witnessed a 36% dip in the number of fatal road accidents in 2019, as compared to the previous year, after introduction of road safety measures, reveals the latest data compiled by Haryana Vision Zero (HVZ). The 29-km stretch, which starts near Civil Lines and ends just before the Pataudi Palace, saw 25 road fatalities last year, while at least 39 people had died on the road in 2018.

According to the HVZ — a group of experts brought together by the state government to study road safety issues — Pataudi Road saw the most improvement among the various stretches where a large number of interventions were made in early 2019.

In 2017, 30 people were killed in accidents on the stretch.

The 29-km stretch, which is also known as state highway 26, is managed by the public works department (PWD). The road carries a high volume of traffic heading towards Rewari, Narnaul, and Sikar in Rajasthan.

As per HVZ officials, the primary reason for the drop in fatalities was the construction of road medians at various points on the stretch, besides the introduction of road safety techniques, such as retro reflective rumble strips at crossings, chevron signs on curves to show the edge of the road, and delineators throughout the stretch by PWD.

“A large number of head-on collisions would take place along the stretch due to the absence of medians, as often drivers would veer their vehicles on to the other carriageway for overtaking the vehicles ahead, and end up coming in the path of the approaching vehicles coming from the opposite side. The placement of medians, which help to prevent this, has helped bring down fatalities significantly,” said Sarika Panda Bhatt, programme coordinator with HVZ.

Bhatt said that chevron signboards, delineators, retro reflective rumble strips, all of which reflect light in the dark, assist motorists about approaching curves, junctions, and crossings, hence helping reduce collisions on the stretch.

Commuters have expressed the similar views. “Until early last year, I used to be very apprehensive about travelling along the Pataudi Road because people used to drive rashly. However, with the presence of a median, I feel a little more comfortable now, as people have no choice but to abide by the traffic rules,” said Akshay Dahiya, a commuter.

PWD officials said that they started taking these measures since January last year, and by March most of the work had finished. In addition, they said the department also fixed the potholes on the stretch and painted the lanes with reflective paints to assist commuters even further.

“We got funds from the state government early last year and immediately commenced with all bituminous related work while simultaneously installing road safety techniques such as CAT eyes, delineators, rumble strips, and other safety measures to assist commuters. We also identified key accident-prone stretches, and installed medians there on priority. All of these measures together have made a difference in bringing down fatalities,” said Narender Singh, executive engineer, PWD.