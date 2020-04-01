Patiala man flees isolation centre, booked

cities

The district police registered a case against a suspected Covid-19 patient for fleeing the isolation centre of the Government Rajindra Hospital on Tuesday.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Mandeep Singh Sidhu said Mandeep Singh, a resident of Anand Nagar area of the city, was kept at the isolation centre and his samples were sent for testing.

“However, the accused fled the centre before the arrival of his report. He also misbehaved with the medical staff at the centre,” Sidhu said.

He added that the police managed to bring him back to the isolation centre.

On the complaint of nodal officer Dr Sachin Kaushal, the accused was booked under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), among others, of the Indian Penal Code.