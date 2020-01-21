Patiala: MC seeks report on unauthorised structures, invites controversy

cities

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 22:00 IST

The Patiala municipal corporation has sought a report on unauthorised structures but its orders asking an inspector-level officer to do the job has come under fire.

As per the orders issued by MC commissioner Poonamdeep Kaur, Sunil Gulati, an inspector with the land branch of the corporation will directly report to her on the matter and submit a detailed report by February 14 so that defaulters can be penalised.

The move has invited criticism as several officials said that despite availability, the expertise of skilled and technical staff had not been sought while compiling the report.

“Instead of giving the charge to joint commissioner or executive officers or any of the senior officials of the building branch, the corporation has given charge of compiling the report to a non-technical inspector of land branch who hardly possesses any knowledge about the violations of building bylaws,” an official said, requesting anonymity.

Violations are rampant under the MC jurisdiction. Of every 10 complaints received, seven pertain to building bylaw violations. The corporation has issued notices to at least 540 defaulters since 2014, however, 250 of them did not respond to them.

The MC commissioner has said Gulati was allocated additional charges on a temporary basis and the charge for overseeing building violations will be delegated on a rotational basis.

“Moreover, there is no technical work in compiling the report. The concerned officer is to keep tab on such illegal buildings and report to me so that immediate action can be taken against the defaulters,” the commissioner said.

She said though building inspectors have been delegated different areas she has been receiving multiple complaints everyday.

“The staff of the concerned departments are fearing backlash, therefore, they are making unnecessary hue and cry over a report sought by the corporation,” she added.

New bylaws ineffective

The new rules say that in case of unauthorised development, the MC can take action, which can include demolition of unauthorised work, sealing of premises, prosecution and criminal proceeding against the offender in pursuance of relevant laws. The municipal employees, who by their act of commission or omission have allowed unauthorised construction, will also be held liable.

As per the notification, apart from the building inspector and owner of the building, assistant town planner (ATPs) of respective ULBs will also be held responsible.

“The competent authority reserves right to take action and debar or blacklist the town planner, architect, civil engineer, supervisor or plumber, if found to have made any false statement in authentication of a plan or in supervision of the construction against the building bylaws and sanctioned building plans,” the law reads.

Meanwhile, the new bylaws focus on detection of unauthorised structures being built in different areas and zones in the royal city so that they can be dealt with in accordance with provisions of the Municipal Act.