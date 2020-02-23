Patiala: Much-awaited carcass plant now shifted to Patran

cities

Updated: Feb 23, 2020 23:15 IST

Aiming to resolve the issue of animal carcasses lying unattended on roadsides, the municipal corporation (MC) on Sunday decided to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with rural development and panchayats department for carcass utilisation project, which has now been shifted to Patran.

The much-awaited carcass utilisation plant was earlier to be setup in Patiala under MC jurisdiction. It has now shifted to Patran sub-division of the district.

An official on the condition of anonymity said the project was shifted to Patran as large chunk of land was available which could possibly benefit other districts and nearby areas as well.

“Earlier, the Patiala MC was to hire a nodal agency for the project, but now rural development department is looking after the development of the project,” the official said.

He added that the project aims to resolve the issue of animal carcasses lying unattended on roadsides.

In September last year, the Patiala municipal corporation had come up with the proposal of setting up a carcass utilisation plant in Patiala city.

The proposal was tabled before the general house of the corporation last week where the establishment of the plant received a go-ahead. As per initial plans, the corporation decided to set up a plant at Dudhar village, 20km from here in Samana sub-division.

The corporation had taken possession of atleast 20 acre-land in Dudhar village on lease for setting up a solid waste management plant which is still is limbo.

“The corporation have also approached officials of Ludhiana municipal corporation, where the process of setting up the same plant has already been started,” an official said.

The modern slaughter house project is already undergoing in Patiala, but lacks the rendering process facility. For rendering purpose, the carcass utilisation plant is need of hour as it would help to resolve the nuisance created by hadda rodis.

MC commissioner Poonamdeep Kaur said since rural development and panchayats department is now nodal agency for the project, they are going to sign an MoU so that the due benefit could be taken to shift dead animals to the new plant.

“The project is of huge benefit as it would help to end nuisance related with dead animals. Moreover, the bodies will be disposed of in scientific manner,” she said.

Modern abattoir project hangs in limbo

Even though the initial formalities for the new modern abattoir project have been completed, the project is still in limbo and no progress has been made in the last one year.

Atleast 150 small and big abattoirs are presently operating in the city, creating nuisance in public areas.

The civic body has failed to make permanent arrangement even after the project was passed by government a year ago.

The animals were being slaughtered in unhygienic conditions and their flesh is displayed outside the shops from which foul smell emanates.

The new modern abattoir will be equipped with new techniques for slaughtering animals so that the foul smell does not emanate. It will also have a special provision for animal excreta and other waste.

The abattoir project envisages required medical examination of animals and birds by veterinary doctors before being slaughtered and sold for public consumption.