Patiala senior deputy mayor flouts home-quarantine norms

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 23:37 IST

While the state government is tightening it noose on violators, Congress’ senior deputy mayor from Patiala Yoginder Singh Yogi flouted the norms by distributing ration while on home-quarantine, on Thursday evening.

He was tested positive for the virus on April 15 and was put on home-quarantine along with two of his family members till April 29. However, on Thursday, Yogi and his followers were spotted distributing at least 300 packets of ration.

Moreover, no social distancing norms were followed while distributing the packs at ward number 48. Videos and photographs of the incident are being circulated after Yogi himself released a press note and picture of the event.

Yogi could not be contacted for a comment on the issue despite repeated attempts.

The press release read: “With the blessings of Preneet Kaur and Jaya Inder Kaur, we distributed 300 bags of ration sent by CM Captain Amarinder Singh. DC and MC commissioner of Patiala were cooperative during the drive.”

“I have asked the civil surgeon to look into the matter and prepare a detailed report. Required action will be taken accordingly,” said deputy commissioner Kumar Amit.