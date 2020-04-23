e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Patiala senior deputy mayor flouts home-quarantine norms

Patiala senior deputy mayor flouts home-quarantine norms

He was tested positive for the virus on April 15 and was put on home-quarantine along with two of his family members till April 29

cities Updated: Apr 23, 2020 23:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

While the state government is tightening it noose on violators, Congress’ senior deputy mayor from Patiala Yoginder Singh Yogi flouted the norms by distributing ration while on home-quarantine, on Thursday evening.

He was tested positive for the virus on April 15 and was put on home-quarantine along with two of his family members till April 29. However, on Thursday, Yogi and his followers were spotted distributing at least 300 packets of ration.

Moreover, no social distancing norms were followed while distributing the packs at ward number 48. Videos and photographs of the incident are being circulated after Yogi himself released a press note and picture of the event.

Yogi could not be contacted for a comment on the issue despite repeated attempts.

The press release read: “With the blessings of Preneet Kaur and Jaya Inder Kaur, we distributed 300 bags of ration sent by CM Captain Amarinder Singh. DC and MC commissioner of Patiala were cooperative during the drive.”

“I have asked the civil surgeon to look into the matter and prepare a detailed report. Required action will be taken accordingly,” said deputy commissioner Kumar Amit.

top news
Pilloried over Covid-19 response, WHO opts for truncated annual meet in May
Pilloried over Covid-19 response, WHO opts for truncated annual meet in May
Maharashtra sees 778 Covid-19 cases, 14 deaths in biggest single-day jump
Maharashtra sees 778 Covid-19 cases, 14 deaths in biggest single-day jump
India to get lead role at WHO next month amid global Covid-19 crisis
India to get lead role at WHO next month amid global Covid-19 crisis
CISF recommends use of Aarogya Setu app in Delhi Metro post lockdown
CISF recommends use of Aarogya Setu app in Delhi Metro post lockdown
‘If Virat, Rohit get out, we tend to lose 70 per cent matches’: Harbhajan
‘If Virat, Rohit get out, we tend to lose 70 per cent matches’: Harbhajan
Apple’s newest iPhone may not be as powerful as you expect
Apple’s newest iPhone may not be as powerful as you expect
How Covid-19 is likely to take toll on global auto industry in 2020
How Covid-19 is likely to take toll on global auto industry in 2020
War on Corona: WB testing under scanner; battle escalates in Maharashtra
War on Corona: WB testing under scanner; battle escalates in Maharashtra
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 VaccineCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyTablighi JamaatPakistan

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities