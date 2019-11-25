Patiala SHO, 2 other cops booked for corruption in drug case

cities

Patiala A week after a district grievances redressal committee meeting, where four Congress MLAs raised questions over the working of the district police, station house officer (SHO) of Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) police station at Rajpura, inspector Gurjit Singh, sub-inspector (SI) Gurdeep Singh and assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sahib Singh have been booked for corruption in a case related to drug recovery. Gurjit is also the CIA staff in-charge.

Rajpura MLA Hardial Singh Kamboj had raised the issue at the grievance committee meeting that state cabinet minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot had chaired. This is the third serious action to have resulted due to the meeting.

Previously, the state chief secretary had transferred the Patiala SDM, and ordered an inquiry into the corruption charges that the MLAs had levelled. A reader of SDM was also placed under suspension. In another matter raised by MLA Madan Lal Jalalpur, another SHO was suspended for not taking action in an attempt to murder case.

SSP Mandeep Singh Sidhu added that following the issues that Kamboj had raised, SP (investigation) was ordered to conduct an investigation.

In the case that was investigated, 3,300 tablets of Tramadol salt, a drug, had been bought by an hospital, AP Jain, but it was later found that one Mukesh Kumar of Guru Nanak Medical Store actually bought it. Yet, SHO Gurjit and the other staff did not conduct any investigation and let Mukesh go. During investigation, it also emerged that Gurjit did not even register an FIR. “All three policemen were booked and placed under suspension,” the SSP added.

Ghanaur MLA replies to notice

from state women commission

Replying to a notice that Punjab State Women Commission chairperson Manisha Gulati had issued to him for allegedly using foul language against women, Ghanaur MLA Madan Lal Jalalpur has denied the use of derogratory words. “Some vested interests are spreading rumours against me,” he claimed.

This is the third major action against officials since the district grievance redressal committee last week; SDM was also transferred following the meeting