Patient hangs self at Lohia institute

  Sep 24, 2019
A 50-year-old patient allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of a bathroom in the gastro medicine department of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS) on Tuesday.

The man, suffering from acute hepatitis, was admitted to the ward on the fifth floor of the building. He apparently hanged himself with the bedsheet, said officials.

“The patient was in depression and was on medication, his family members told us after the incident,” said Dr Vikram Singh, spokesperson of the institute.

“No suicide note was found from the spot and no FIR has been lodged,” said Rajeev Dwivedi, SHO, Vibhuti Khand police station. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, said police.

The institute has a fleet of security guards deployed on every floor and near all the wards and departments.

First Published: Sep 24, 2019

