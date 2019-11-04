e-paper
Patil visits flood-affected farms, Sule offers him bouquet of damaged crops

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 20:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Pune: Pune district guardian minister Chandrakant Patil on Monday visited Purandar tehsil to assess the damage caused to crops due to rain. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state chief was joined by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) member of parliament (MP) Supriya Sule who offered a bouquet of damaged crops to the guardian minister.

During the visit, Patil interacted with famers and assured them of help from the state government. He instructed the government officials to complete the punchanama process of all the damaged crops by November 6 so that a report can be sent to the government for compensation. Patil assured that flood-affected farmers will be compensated by the state government and for the first time all fruit crops will be added to the damaged crops’ list by the state government.

Sule conveyed concerns raised by farmers to the guardian minister.

“On Monday, I visited the flood-affected farms in Purandar taluka, met the department officials carrying out punchanama and instructed them to complete the process till November 6. The help of students from agriculture colleges can be taken if the squad carrying out punchanama is short-staffed,” said Patil at a meeting held at Purandar tehsil office for Purandar, Indapur and Baramati talukas.

Patil reviewed taluka wise damaged crops and had a detailed discussion with officials about punchanama process.

“On primary stage ₹10 crore has been allocated by the state government. Additional funds are sought from the central government. BJP government is pro-farmer and will always support them. We have also instructed banks to stop loan recovery from farmers affected by the heavy rains.” said Patil.

