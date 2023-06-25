1 killed, over 30 admitted to hospital after ammonia gas leaked in dairy in Hajipur

One labourer has died and over 30 others were hospitalised after the leakge of ammonia gas in a dairy in Bihar's Hajipur here, a senior official on Saturday. According to the fire department, several fire tenders rushed to the spot after receiving the information on Saturday. (Representational Image) (PTI)

According to the fire department, several fire tenders rushed to the spot after receiving the information and the situation was brought under control later.

"We got information that there was an incident of gas leakage from an ammonium cylinder in Raj Fresh Dairy [in Hajipur]. Several fire tenders have reached the spot. As of now, we have information that some labourers have been admitted to a hospital. We are investigating the cause of the leakage. The situation is under control now," Ashok Kumar, DSP, Fire Department said.

As per the doctors, one labourer died and over 30 others, working in the dairy when the gas leaked, were admitted to the Hajipur Sadar Hospital.

Also Read | Gas leak at pharma factory triggers scare at Dera Bassi

"One labourer dead and around 30-35 others are undergoing treatment at Hajipur Sadar Hospital after a poisonous gas leaked from an ammonium cylinder in Raj Fresh Dairy in Vaishali district. The patients admitted are currently stable," Dr Shyam Nandan Prasad, Civil Surgeon, Hajipur Sadar Hospital, said.

Further details are awaited.