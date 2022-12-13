10 most toxic cities in country from Bihar, Darbhanga holds breath at AQI 473

The air quality index (AQI) in 10 cities of Bihar slipped into “severe” category on Tuesday, setting a dubious record and making them the 10 most polluted cities in the country, according to data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to CPCB’s 24-hour bulletin, Darbhanga recorded an AQI of 473, the worst among 185 cities across the country.

The 10 cities crossed 400-mark in a day for the first time this season.

Siwan remained the second most polluted city in the country with an AQI of 460, followed by Begusarai 457, Saharsa 454, Samastipur 437, Muzaffarpur 424, Chapra 420, Katihar 437, Purnia 431 and Bettiah 406.

Apart from this, AQI in three cities remained at the threshold of “severe” category — Patna and Bhagalpur recorded AQI of 399 each, followed by Motihari 390.

Cities with “very poor” air quality were Munger, with an AQI of 350, Bihar Sharif 346, Arrah 341, Araria 335 and Kishanganj 320 whereas Gaya and Rajgir remained in the “poor” category.

The CPCB classifies an AQI of zero to 50 as “good”, 51-100 as “satisfactory”, 101-200 as “moderate”, 201-300 as “poor”, 301-400 as “very poor” and above 401 as “severe”.

Officials at the state’s anti-pollution watchdog blamed fall in temperature, foggy conditions, open fire and vehicular emission, along with geographical factors, for deterioration of AQI in the state.

“Bihar’s geographical location and current meteorological conditions are factors behind worsening air quality. There is a slight fall in mercury while fog conditions are observed at several places in the morning hours. The pollutant particles remain suspended in the atmosphere due to thermal inversion. Therefore, AQI readings show rising trends,” said Ashok Kumar Ghosh, chairman of Bihar State Pollution Control Board (BSPCB).

“Till last year, air monitoring stations were installed in only four to five cities. The number has increased to 35 across 22 districts this year. Hence, we are getting AQI data of different districts for the first time. Since air is not compartmentalised, we need to implement a comprehensive action plan for reducing the overall air pollution in the state,” Ghosh said.