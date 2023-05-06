12, including two cops killed in four separate road accidents in Bihar

At least 12 people, including two police personnel, were killed and 21 others, including five cops were injured in four separate road accidents in Bihar on Friday, police said. Four road accidents took place in Jamui, Arwal, Nalanda and Muzaffarpur districts on Friday night (Representative Photo)

Four road accidents took place in Jamui, Arwal, Nalanda and Muzaffarpur districts on Friday night.

In Jamui, a police patrol car and a pickup van collided on Chakai-Jamui main road at around 11.30pm, killing two policemen while 13, including five police personnel, were injured.

Police said that the incident took place when a police team led by sub-inspector (SI) Sachidanand Singh was returning to Chakai from Bamdah.

Jamui superintendent of police (SP) Shaurya Suman told HT that two persons, including home guard jawan Kaleshwar Yadav and constable Arvind Kumar Singh, succumbed to their injuries during treatment in Deoghar (Jharkhand) and Jamui hospitals. Five cops including SI and eight people who were travelling in the pickup were undergoing treatment in Jamui and Deoghar respectively, he added.

In Arwal, five, including a minor and a woman died on the spot while four injured in a road accident on national highway-139 near Khokhri village under Sadar police station. Police said that the victims were travelling in an autorickshaw, which collided head-on with a truck near the Khokhri Mor.

Arwal SP Mohammad Quasim said the accident took place around 9:50pm near Khokhri village close to the Aurangabad border, adding that all the bodies had been sent to the Sadar hospital for post-mortem. The reason behind the incident said that the driver of an autorickshaw trying to overtake a vehicle.

In Muzaffarpur, a DJ vehicle lost control and rammed a baraat party killing two on the spot and injuring another 12. Police said that the incident took place in the Kokilwara slum area when the groom’s brother snatched the key from the DJ’s driver, drove himself and lost control.

The injured were referred to SKMCH from a primary health centre, said police.

In Nalanda, three youths travelling on a bike died in an accident on the Bihta-Sarmera road when they were returned home from a temple. Police said that a speedy tractor hit their motorcycle, killing them on the spot.

