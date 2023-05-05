28-year-old killed in accident on Delhi-Noida link road

New Delhi: A 28-year-old man was killed and another injured when the tempo they were in was hit by a school bus on the Delhi-Noida Link Road near Mayur Vihar Phase-1 on Thursday afternoon, police said, adding they arrested the bus driver and booked him for causing death due to negligence. Police identified the deceased man as Imran, a resident of Noida Sector 18. (Image for representation)

Deputy commissioner of police (east) Amrutha Guguloth said that there were no students in the school bus at the time of the accident. “No one in the bus was injured,” Guguloth said.

Police identified the deceased man as Imran, a resident of Noida Sector 18. Imran owned a bag shop in Noida and was visiting Sadar Bazar to buy bags. The accident took place around 3pm while he was returning home on a tempo loaded with bags.

The bus allegedly hit the tempo from behind, causing it to hit the road divider and overturn. Commuters pulled out the trapped Imran and the tempo driver from the overturned vehicle, but Imran died on the spot, police said.

The bus driver Yusuf was caught at the spot and handed over to the police.