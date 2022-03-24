14 migrant workers from Bihar rescued in Karnataka
Fourteen migrant workers from Bihar’s West Champaran district, rescued from Karnataka’s Belagavi district earlier this week, reached their homes on Thursday, officials familiar with the matter said.
“We had been working in an agriculture farm in Karnataka for quite sometime. However, when we wanted to visit home for Holi, our employers refused to let us go, saying the middleman who sent us there had taken over ₹7 lakh from them,” Rajesh Ram, one of the workers and a resident of Bhathohiya Tola under Valmikinagar police station, told reporters as they alighted from train at Bagaha station.
The workers identified the middleman as one Suresh Yadav, a resident of Nandi Bhauji village under Valmikinagar police station.
AP Pathak, a Delhi-based social activist and retired senior official of union transport ministry who was approached for help by family members of the stranded labourers, said the Karnataka police swung into action immediately after being contacted. “Within a few hours, news of their rescue arrived,” said Pathak.
When contacted, Laxman Nimbargi, Belagavi’s superintendent of police (SP), said the 14 labourers worked in sugarcane fields in Kanahapur village in Karnataka. “This middleman cheated both sugarcane field owners as well as the labourers. The labourers were rescued Tuesday morning and arrangement for their return journey was made after we came to know about the matter,” said the SP.
The family members of the aggrieved labourers are in the process of filing a police complaint against the middleman, who is at large.
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
Supreme Court transfers probe of all cases filed against Param Bir Singh to CBI
The Supreme court judges said that the CBI must conduct an “impartial inquiry” into all aspects of the criminal cases lodged against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh.
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
