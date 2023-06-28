Bihar: Minor allegedly dies by suicide at correction home, family alleges murder

A 15-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide at a correctional home in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district late on Tuesday, police said. Whereas, the family of the deceased has alleged that he was murdered.

(Representative Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to SDO Dhananjay Kumar, the deceased boy was a resident of Rampur village. He was brought to the correctional home at Khanjarpur on June 24.

The deceased’s maternal uncle Durga Mahaldar said that his nephew was arrested by the excise team on June 23 from his village for allegedly carrying Indian-made foreign liquor. All types of liquor is banned in Bihar since 2016.

Durga claimed that he met his nephew on Tuesday around 3.30pm, who alleged that some inmates tortured him and forced him to clean clothes and utensils.

Also Read: Two NEET aspirants allegedly die by suicide hours apart in Rajasthan’s Kota

Meanwhile, following the custodial death of the minor, the Bhagalpur district magistrate (DM) has ordered a probe into the matter. The DM has asked the additional district magistrate (ADM) and Sadar dub-divisional officer (SDO) to conduct a preliminary enquiry, officials said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the officials, as per routine, the pre-dinner counting of inmates took place around 7.30pm and after the dinner, the minor went to the bathroom on the first floor where he locked the door from inside and allegedly hanged himself using a towel.

The incident came to light when staff broke the door open and found the body hanging from a rod, said officials, adding that he was immediately rushed to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Taking serious note of the incident, the SDM, deputy superintendent of police (city) and station house officer (SHO), Barari police station, visited the correction home on Wednesday morning and inquired about the incident.

The SDO said that the body has already been sent to the hospital where post-mortem. Meanwhile, a complaint has been filed against an inmate with the Barari police station in this connection.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Suicide Helpline:

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Avinash Kumar Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies....view detail