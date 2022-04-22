2 dozen taken ill after having deworming tablets at Bihar school
MUNGER: About two dozen children complained of uneasiness after being administered deworming tablets at a school in Bihar’s Munger on Friday, an official said and added they are out of danger.
Munger district magistrate Navin Kumar said that some of the children were given treatment at the school while a few were rushed to a primary health centre. “The children may have taken the drugs on an empty stomach and hence they developed some uneasiness. There is no fault of anyone in this. ...We have asked the school administration to administer the tablets after the midday meal.”
Some 300 children were administered the tablets as part of a campaign in schools. After 10 minutes, about two dozen students started complaining of uneasiness, and nausea and some even fell unconscious.
Munger civil surgeon Anand Shankar Sharan Singh said parents and guardians should send their children to school after breakfast or the school must offer the medicine after meals.
