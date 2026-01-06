2 police personnel suspended in Madhubani after video of assault on biker goes viral

Two police personnel were on Monday suspended and a show cause notice was issued to the officer-in-charge of Nagar police station after a video purportedly showing them assaulting a biker during a New Year’s Eve vehicle-checking drive went viral on social media. The viral video shows a police man forcing the biker off his motorcycle and then kicking and punching him. (Representative file photo)

Superintendent of Police (SP) Yogendra Kumar said the action was taken against the erring personnel for use of ‘excess force’ than permissible under law, which he described as ‘not acceptable’.

According to Madhubani Police, the incident occurred on the night of December 31, 2025, during a district-wide vehicle-checking drive. The biker was later identified as a former ward councillor, who was allegedly riding under the influence of alcohol.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

The SP told Hindustan Times on Tuesday a preliminary inquiry had revealed that the use of force by the policemen far exceeded what was permissible under the law.

Following the circulation of the video, the SP ordered an inquiry by the Sadar Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO).

Based on the findings, havildar Tanveer Alam and constable Mahendra Kumar were suspended for their role in the assault. A departmental proceeding has also been initiated against them, while the Nagar police station SHO has been served a show-cause notice for supervisory lapses.

Explaining the sequence of events, the SP said all police stations had been directed to conduct vehicle checks on New Year’s Eve. During checking at Ram Chowk, the biker allegedly attempted to flee towards Kotwali Chowk after spotting the police. He again tried to escape near Nagar police station, where a policeman pushed him off the motorcycle, causing him to fall.

“After he fell, the policemen assaulted him with kicks and punches, which is clearly visible in the video. Such conduct is unacceptable. Police personnel are expected to act with restraint and dignity,” the SP said.

The biker was later subjected to a medical examination, which confirmed that he was under the influence of alcohol. He was subsequently arrested, produced before a court the next day and released after paying a fine.

The SP clarified that the vehicle-checking drive was aimed at preventing drunk driving, which could endanger the life of the rider himself as well as pose a serious threat to public safety. However, he reiterated that misuse of force by police personnel would invite strict disciplinary action.