School teacher allegedly dies by suicide in Bihar's Danapur

School teacher allegedly dies by suicide in Bihar’s Danapur

patna news
Updated on Nov 10, 2022 12:07 PM IST

The incident took place at Sanchar Nagar locality of Danapur Town when she was returning from Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Science (IGIMS) with her father

(Representative Image)
(Representative Image)
ByAvinash Kumar

A woman allegedly died by suicide by jumping from the 7th floor of a residential building in Bihar’s Danapur on Wednesday, said police.

The woman, 32, was a school teacher at the upgraded middle school at Harlakhi block in Madhubani.

The woman jumped off the roof of the seven-floor building at around 2 pm. She was taken to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared her dead upon arrival, said Danapur SHO Kamleshwar Singh.

The SHO said the preliminary probe revealed that the woman was reportedly suffering from depression for the last few days, however, the cause for this extreme step is yet to be ascertained.

No suicide note was recovered from the spot, and a case has been registered in this regard, he said.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Avinash Kumar

    Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies.

New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 10, 2022
