Home / Cities / Patna News / 35 semi-finished pistols seized from train

35 semi-finished pistols seized from train

patna news
Published on Jan 28, 2023 09:57 PM IST

Pistols were recovered from the toilet of a general coach during a search on Danapur-Sahebganj Intercity Express train at Jamalpur railway station.

Munger in Bihar is notorious as a hub for manufacturing of illegal arms. (HT archive)
Munger in Bihar is notorious as a hub for manufacturing of illegal arms. (HT archive)
ByAvinash Kumar, Patna

A total of 35 semi-finished countrymade pistols were recovered from a train at Jamalpur railway station in Munger district of Bihar on Saturday, the Government Railway Police (GRP) said.

Deputy superintendent of police (GRP) Binay Ram said the pistols were recovered from the toilet of a general coach during a search on Danapur-Sahebganj Intercity Express train at Jamalpur railway station.

Ram said no one was arrested since the suspects could have fled after seeing the police in the coach.

Munger in Bihar is notorious as a hub for manufacturing of illegal arms.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Avinash Kumar

    Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 28, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out