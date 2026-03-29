The water resources department ( WRD) has got the approval from the technical advisory committee ( TAC) of the ministry of Jal Shakti for strengthening and protection of four embankments as part of the ongoing preparations for flood protection ahead of the monsoon season starting from June end, officials said. 4 proposals for strengthening, protection of embankments to be taken up ahead of flood season

The proposals approved by the TAC during a meeting held recently include strengthening and protection work of Gogari- Narayanpur embankment in Khagaria district, strengthening, protection and brick soling work on Hajipur- Wajidpur embankment, strengthening, protection work and brick soling work on Karacin- Badalaghat embankment ( in Khagaria district) and raising , strengthening of extended Sikarhatta- Majhari low bundh (ESML).

Sources said the Gogari- Narayanpur embankment strengthening cost is estimated at ₹211.57 crore while the estimated cost of strengthening of Hajipur- Wajidpur embankment as well as other portion of the embankment would cost around ₹260 crore.

Similarly, the strengthening and protection of the Karacin- Badalaghat embankment and also the portion of Badalaghat-Nagarpara embankment would be costing ₹131.65 crore whereas the raising , strengthening and concreting of extended Sikarhatta-Majhari low bund with restoration and construction of few studs would cost around ₹260 crore.

In totality, the strengthening and protection of the four embankment would be costing around ₹862 crore , officials said.

“The four proposal have been approbed by the TAC under the ministry of Jal Shakti and the proposals would now be vetted by the inter-ministerial council. Once that is done, the proposals would go to the union cabinet and work would be taken up accordingly,” said a senior official in the WRD in Bihar.

WRD officials said the strengthening and protection of these embankments is imperative for flood protection and also check breaches in embankments during floods especially when rivers like Burhi Gandak , Kosi , Bagmati and Ganga get swollen due to heavy rains.

Officials in WRD also said that work is also going on in the inter-linking of rivers and around seven rivers would be rejuvenated for the project.

Besides, in another development, work has started on the ambitious project of Kosi-Mechi Intra-State Link project , which envisages diversion of part of surplus water of Kosi river for extending irrigation to Mahananda basin lying in Bihar by way of remodelling of existing Eastern Kosi Main Canal (EKMC) and extending the EKMC beyond its tail end at RD 41.30 km up to river Mechi at RD 117.50 km so that rivers Kosi and Mechi which flow through Bihar could be linked together within Bihar.

The Kosi-Mechi link project under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana-Accelerated Irrigation Benefits Programme (PMKSY-AIBP), carries a total cost of ₹6,282 crore with ₹3,652 crore allocated as central assistance to Bihar. “ Work has started on this project,” said WRD official, in know of the matter.