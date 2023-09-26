5 cops axed after video of YouTuber’s tirade outside court goes viral

Five Bihar policemen, who escorted arrested YouTuber Manish Kashyap during his appearance in a Patna court on September 22, have been suspended after a video clip showing him talking to reporters and venting his ire began circulating on the social media, a senior police officer said. YouTuber Manish Kashyap at Patna airport on March 29, 2023, when he was taken to Tamil Nadu. (PTI)

Patna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Rajiv Mishra said an explanation has been sought from the five policement and a probe ordered into the lapses. “The policemen were suspended for dereliction of duty. A case has also been registered against Kashyap with Pirbahore police station in this regard,” he said.

Kashyap, who was arrested in March this year for making “fake videos” of attacks on migrant workers from Bihar in Tamil Nadu, is currently lodged in Patna’s Beur jail in judicial custody after spending months in a prison in the southern state.

In the video clip, Kashyap is seen saying, “I am the son of an Army man, not of chara chor (fodder thief). Both my father and grandfather served in the Army. My grandfather fought against China, while my father fought against the Pakistani army. I will die but not bend before them. They have handcuffed an innocent person. I have not reacted in the last six months, but now I will not keep quiet. I won’t buckle under the pressure.”

SSP Mishra said the Patna police have now written to Beur jail superintendent to arrange for virtual production of Kashyap during case hearings “unless directed specifically by the court for his physical appearance”.

The Economic Offence Unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police recently filed a charge sheet against the three accused in the case, including Kashyap, according to the EOU chief, additional director general of police N H Khan, who said three more charge sheets are to filed against Kashyap.

