5-year-old found dead near her house in Bihar’s Purnia; three held

The Bihar police arrested three persons, including a minor in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a five-year-old girl, whose body was found late Saturday evening, two days after she went missing.

Police said they called the forensic science laboratory (FSL) experts to the site to collect evidence of the incident and have launched a detailed investigation into the matter.

The alleged incident took place at Fakirtoli village in Bihar’s Purnia district.

Speaking to the media persons, Purnia superintendent of police (SP) Aamir Jawaid said, “The FSL experts have been summoned to collect the evidence, and three persons, including a minor, have been taken into custody on the suspicion of the alleged murder of a girl after rape.”

Police said that the girl, who was playing with her friends on Thursday evening, suddenly went missing and family members, after searching for her for the whole night lodged a missing report with the Amour police early Friday. Later on Saturday evening, her body was recovered behind the bush near the house, police said.

The arrested accused were identified by the police as Md Kaushar, Md Loubin Mandal and a minor, all neighbours of the deceased girl, who, according to the police have confessed to killing the girl.

Meanwhile, police have lodged a named first information report [FIR] based on the complaint of the father of the deceased girl under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“We are awaiting the postmortem report and further sections will be imposed once rape is confirmed,” an officer said.