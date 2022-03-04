8 killed in blast at illegal firecracker unit in Bihar’s Bhagalpur

PATNA: A six-month-old baby was among eight people killed when a high-intensity explosion late on Thursday ripped through a house, where firecrackers were allegedly manufactured illegally in Bihar’s Bhagalpur, police said. Around a dozen people were injured in the blast, which also led to the collapse of the two-storeyed house and three other houses in the vicinity.

Senior police superintendent Babu Ram said two more bodies were believed to be trapped under the debris of one of the houses. “Rescue operations are still continuing.” Police feared the toll may go up.

“ So far, the deaths in the explosion are eight with one injured person succumbing to his injuries a few hours back. There are chances of two more bodies lying under the debris, which is being cleared. The toll could rise to 10 or more,” said Ram.

Police said explosive material went off on the ground floor of one Navin Atishbaaj’s house in a densely populated locality barely 100 metres from a police station. Atishbaaj was also injured in the blast.

Residents said the explosion took place around 11.35 pm on Thursday when firecrackers were stored or being manufactured. The explosion was so powerful that it was heard over two kilometres away.

Pinki Kumar, a local resident, said two of her family members died when Atishbaaj’s house was damaged and the debris fell on their house.

Deputy inspector general Sujit Kumar cited the preliminary probe and added it suggested Atishbaaj was running an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit under the cover of a grill shop. He added Atishbaaj stored heavy explosives, which exploded and also killed the latter’s father, Mahendra Mandal.

District magistrate Subrat Kumar Sen said three of the injured were critical. “The exact reason of the blast is yet to be ascertained as the focus is on relief work.”

Ram, who is supervising the relief operation, said forensic experts have been pressed into service to ascertain the reasons and type of the blast.

A case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code’s Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and the Explosive Substances Act.

Police said a similar blast took place in the house of Subhash, a neighbour of Atishbaaj, in 2003. Subhash was arrested and later released on bail. “We are trying to ascertain whether Subhash had any role in the [in the fresh blast].”

