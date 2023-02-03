Home / Cities / Patna News / Actor Riya murder case: Man arrested from rural Patna

Actor Riya murder case: Man arrested from rural Patna

patna news
Published on Feb 03, 2023 10:29 PM IST

Patna SSP M S Dhillon said Sandip Singh, a resident of Ranchi, was arrested Thursday night from Fatehpur village in rural Patna, where he was attending last rites of a deceased relative.

The man provided firearms to the accused involved in the murder of Riya Kumari, police said. (Photo for representation)
ByAvinash Kumar, Patna

A team of Kolkata Police and Patna Police has arrested a man from Bihar’s capital Patna in connection with the murder of Jharkhand actor Riya Kumari, who was shot dead by unidentified assailants near Kolkata on December 28 last year while she was going from Ranchi to West Bengal’s capital along with her filmmaker husband and their two-and-a-half-year-old daughter.

Patna senior superintendent of police (SSP) M S Dhillon said Sandip Singh, a resident of Ranchi, was arrested Thursday night from Fatehpur village in rural Patna, where he was attending last rites of a deceased relative.

“Sandip is the man who provided firearms to the accused involved in the incident,” Dhillon said, adding that the Kolkata Police had already arrested three accused, including the 32-year-old actor’s husband, Prakash Kumar, in the case.

The couple and their daughter were going to Kolkata to shop for the child’s birthday when the incident took place.

    Avinash Kumar

    Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies.

