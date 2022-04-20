After a decade, Nafed to launch pulse procurement in Bihar
The National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (Nafed) has decided to procure around 43,000 (MTs) metric tonnes of pulses from farmers in Bihar, officials familiar with the matter said.
Nafed, which suspended its operations in Bihar for almost a decade owing to a financial dispute with the state government, signed an agreement with the Bihar State Food and Civil Supplies Corporation (BSFCSC) last month to use the procurement channels for paddy and wheat.
Nafed has set a target of buying around 30,000 MTs of masoor dal and 13,000 of gram dal at the minimum support price (MSP) through primary agricultural cooperative societies (PACS) and Vyapar Mandal in pulse-growing districts. The pulses procured thus would be used in the state government-run integrated child development programme and midday meal schemes.
“The agreement makes it clear that Nafed would be selling the pulses procured from Bihar’s farmers only if the state government declined using it,” Sangeeta Kumari, officer on special duty (OSD) at Bihar food and consumer protection department, said, adding that excess pulses might be distributed among the beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).
Last year also, Nafed had proposed to procure maize and pulses from the farmers on the MSP. It had also arranged sufficient fund to buy around 2 lakh metric tonnes of maize and 60,000 MT of pulses from farmers in April last year. However, the proposal did not take off owing to procedural wrangle.
“Now, all formalities are clear. We have discussed the proposal with PACS and Vyapar Mandal to launch procurement in the next couple of days. The payments will be made instantly,” said a marketing manager of Nafed, Patna, wishing not to be quoted.
The state agriculture department has foreseen a quantum jump in pulse production this year, as its cultivation coverage has significantly gone up to around 6 lakh hectare in 2021-22 as compared to 4.39 lakh hectares in 2019-20. In view of substantial increase in production of pulses and farmers finding it hard to get adequate prices of their produce, the state government had decided to start procurement of pulses under the CM’s Nichayay part-2 on the pattern of paddy and wheat to enhance profit to the farming community.
The Nafed had suspended its operations in Bihar a decade ago following a litigation over payment of taxes to the state government for the paddy procured on behalf of the Food Corporation of India (FCI). The issue was finally resolved last year and Nafed got hold of the bank account that was frozen.
-
Peacocks perish from Bihar village named after them
Population of peacocks in More Gaon, a village in Bihar's East Champaran district which was originally known as Madhopur Gobind but was renamed a few decades ago after the name of the national bird, is down from around 200 two decades ago to hardly a dozen now, according to locals. While some died of old age, a majority died because of the rampant use of pesticides in vegetable farms in the village, residents say.
-
Bihar plans catch up courses in schools as learning deficit stares
State project director of the Bihar Education Project Council Srikant Shastri has written to all district education officers (SEOs) and district programme officers (DPOs) to ensure that the 2022-23 academic session starts with catch up courses in all the schools and issue necessary instructions to all the headmasters of schools in this regard.
-
Bihar court lets off rape accused after he marries victim
A special Pocso court in Bihar's Sasaram on Wednesday acquitted a man accused of raping a minor girl in 2019 after one Azad Khan married the victim, as directed earlier by the court, and also ordered the state government to pay ₹1.25 lakh in compensation to the new bride. The court ordered Sasaram Town police station to register a case. Khan and the girl were brought by police to Sasaram on September 24 last year.
-
Hotels, lawns on DP road razed in Pune civic body drive
The Pune Municipal Corporation on Wednesday conducted an anti-encroachment drive and demolished illegal hotels and lawns operational on DP road, which is between Rajaram bridge and Mhatre bridge. Now that the PMC is run by municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar, there is no political backing to those who have illegal constructions. Hence, the civic body is continuing the anti-encroachment drives sans the political pressure. The PMC also barricaded the area, so as to complete the drive.
-
Mamata woos industry leaders at investment meet. Then a quick swipe at Centre
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee wooed investors at a big-ticket business summit in state capital Kolkata on Wednesday, telling them that the state, which lost 75 lakh man-days due to industrial action when the previous Left Front government was in power, has not lost a single day after she came to power. The chief minister also outlined eight pillars of development that include a focus on infrastructure, education, social security, skill development and ease-of-doing-business.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics