Will GTA 6 be delayed again? New CyberLeek clip suggests Rockstar 'not ready' for Nov 19 launch
GTA 6 remains set for a November 19 release, but CyberLeek's latest gameplay leak has sparked fresh fears of another delay. Rockstar says it is nearly ready.
Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto VI is slated for a console release on November 19 - a date the developer seems to have stuck to after a string of delays. A positive indication came on August 27, Thursday, when Rockstar launched the gameplay trailer of GTA 6 on Netflix.
But fans cannot seem to stop worrying, as the game has already been delayed twice - by almost 12 months now. And their concerns are being fanned by none other than CyberLeek, the platform that recently leaked footage from GTA 6 gameplay, leading to a row with Rockstar Games.
Will GTA 6 Be Delayed Again?
CyberLeek has been leaking information and footage of GTA 6 for a while now. As the trailer, Grand "Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look" launched on Netflix, CyberLeek dropped another piece of gameplay footage, allegedly of GTA 6. The footage has sparked concern among fans about the game possibly being delayed again.
Also read: Will GTA 6 be locked at 30fps on consoles? PS5 Pro owners dejected amid trailer; ‘a minute of silence’
In the clip, a new prologue starring one of the characters, Lucia, can be seen. The footage, fans of the franchise have observed, looks like a recent build, with the finer visual details not up to the mark. CyberLeek also suggested that a delay is likely, writing in the caption: "This build is actually recent, and the game is not ready at all."
What Rockstar Games Has Said About Nov 19 Release
Rockstar Games maintains that the game will release on the expected November 19 date set by the company. In fact, it was in a statement about the earlier CyberLeek gameplay leak that Rockstar Games said that they are "nearly there" with the game and urged those who have preordered to "wait a bit longer" for the November 19 release.
"We are very sorry that everything has taken as long as it has — from getting the game finished (nearly there!) to sharing more details and official gameplay and providing the community with everything you want to know," the statement read.
Regarding the CyberLeek gameplay footage leak, the company said that it was "not how we intended for you to see the game" and called it "heartbreaking."
"It would be an understatement to say that having videos of Grand Theft Auto VI gameplay leak in this way has been heartbreaking for our team, and this is obviously not how we intended for you to see the game after all this time," the statement added.
Also read: GTA 6 preview on Netflix: Lucia, Jason and a stunning new world come to life in 26-minute video; everything we know
Did CyberLeek Get Arrested?
Meanwhile, a claim has gone viral that the individual behind CyberLeek was arrested and identified in Germany. A video is viral in which a man, purportedly the person behind CyberLeek, can be seen at a courthouse in Nuremberg, Germany.
However, as Ht.com reported, there are no confirmed reports to suggest that CyberLeek was either identified or arrested.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More