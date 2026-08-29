Will GTA 6 be delayed again? New CyberLeek clip suggests Rockstar 'not ready' for Nov 19 launch

Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto VI is slated for a console release on November 19 - a date the developer seems to have stuck to after a string of delays. A positive indication came on August 27, Thursday, when Rockstar launched the gameplay trailer of GTA 6 on Netflix. GTA 6 is officially set to launch on November 19, 2026. (Rockstar Games/X)

But fans cannot seem to stop worrying, as the game has already been delayed twice - by almost 12 months now. And their concerns are being fanned by none other than CyberLeek, the platform that recently leaked footage from GTA 6 gameplay, leading to a row with Rockstar Games.

Will GTA 6 Be Delayed Again? CyberLeek has been leaking information and footage of GTA 6 for a while now. As the trailer, Grand "Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look" launched on Netflix, CyberLeek dropped another piece of gameplay footage, allegedly of GTA 6. The footage has sparked concern among fans about the game possibly being delayed again.

Also read: Will GTA 6 be locked at 30fps on consoles? PS5 Pro owners dejected amid trailer; ‘a minute of silence’

In the clip, a new prologue starring one of the characters, Lucia, can be seen. The footage, fans of the franchise have observed, looks like a recent build, with the finer visual details not up to the mark. CyberLeek also suggested that a delay is likely, writing in the caption: "This build is actually recent, and the game is not ready at all."

What Rockstar Games Has Said About Nov 19 Release Rockstar Games maintains that the game will release on the expected November 19 date set by the company. In fact, it was in a statement about the earlier CyberLeek gameplay leak that Rockstar Games said that they are "nearly there" with the game and urged those who have preordered to "wait a bit longer" for the November 19 release.

"We are very sorry that everything has taken as long as it has — from getting the game finished (nearly there!) to sharing more details and official gameplay and providing the community with everything you want to know," the statement read.

Regarding the CyberLeek gameplay footage leak, the company said that it was "not how we intended for you to see the game" and called it "heartbreaking."

"It would be an understatement to say that having videos of Grand Theft Auto VI gameplay leak in this way has been heartbreaking for our team, and this is obviously not how we intended for you to see the game after all this time," the statement added.

Also read: GTA 6 preview on Netflix: Lucia, Jason and a stunning new world come to life in 26-minute video; everything we know

Did CyberLeek Get Arrested? Meanwhile, a claim has gone viral that the individual behind CyberLeek was arrested and identified in Germany. A video is viral in which a man, purportedly the person behind CyberLeek, can be seen at a courthouse in Nuremberg, Germany.

However, as Ht.com reported, there are no confirmed reports to suggest that CyberLeek was either identified or arrested.