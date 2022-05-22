After excise duty cut, Bihar CM hints at reducing VAT on petrol, diesel
PATNA: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday hinted about the possibility of a cut in the value-added tax (VAT) on petroleum products after the Central government slashed the excise duty on petrol and diesel by ₹8 and ₹6 respectively on Saturday.
Talking to media persons after meeting with Janata Dal (United) workers in the party office, Kumar said it was a matter of pleasure that the Central government had reduced the excise duty on petrol and diesel. “We will discuss the issue (about reducing the state’s taxes). Last time (in November 2021) we had cut down the tax (VAT). I had already said that we will reconsider it (reducing the VAT) once the Centre announced the relief. Now, that the Centre has done it, we will discuss it (in the cabinet),” said the CM.
The Centre’s announcement to slash the excise duty has brought down the petrol price to ₹107.24 per litre on Sunday in Patna vis-à-vis ₹116.75 a day ago. Similarly, diesel price has dropped to ₹94.04, which is ₹7.51 less than a day ago.
Deputy chief minister Tarkisore Prasad, who also holds the charge of the commercial taxes department, said that the VAT on petrol and diesel has been decreased to ₹1.88 and 98 paise in the wake of the reduction in excise duty. “We will look for ways to provide relief to the people, as the CM had already stated that the state might think of lowering down the VAT of the Centre offered the relaxation,” said Prasad.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last month appealed to the CMs to look for the scope of lowering the VAT on petrol and diesel.
In November last year, the state had reduced ₹1.30 VAT on petrol and ₹1.90 on diesel after the Centre slashed excise duty by ₹5 and ₹10 on petrol and diesel.
To a query regarding the nomination for Rajya Sabha on the berth to be vacated by Union minister RCP Singh in July, Kumar said that the decision would be taken on time. He, however, refused to comment on the RJD’s reaction on CBI raids on former CM Lalu Prasad and his family members and said those who were raided are the best to give an answer.
-
Bihar wheelchair basketball champs face state apathy, sponsorship blues
With no backing from the state government, the Wheelchair Basketball Association of Bihar is racing against time to host the two-day East Zone wheelchair basketball championship, which begins on May 30, said the president of WBAB. “We will be forced to postpone or cancel the tournament if we cannot raise ₹2 lakh (approx.) required for the tournament,” Deepak Kumar Singh, the president of the WBAB added.
-
Six drown in Ganga, 3 bodies found, two survive, one still missing
Three people died and one is still missing while two others managed to survive after they drowned while taking a bath at the L.C.T. ghat in Patna on Sunday, police said. Locals said that the six were washed away due to a strong current while they were taking a bath at the LCT ghat. However, two of them managed to swim out of the water while four others drowned in the river Ganga, they said.
-
Personality development workshop at PAU Ludhiana, students motivated to be empathetic members of society
The PAU unit of Atam Pargas Social Welfare Council, in collaboration with Directorate Students' Welfare, Punjab Agricultural University, organised a personality development workshop for students and faculty at Dr Manmohan Singh auditorium on Sunday. The workshop aimed to sensitise PAU students to develop their personality as truthful human beings in the service of humanity. Principal soil chemist Varinderpal Singh, PAU, delivered a motivational keynote address on the topic: Let's do and achieve.
-
UG, PG exam irregularities: UP minister issues WhatsApp number to lodge complaints
State higher education minister Yogendra Upadhyay has said that all possible steps should be taken to maintain the sanctity and confidentiality of examinations being conducted in institutions of higher education. The minister issued these instructions to officials during a virtual review meeting on Sunday. The minister said that the state government is committed to conducting the examinations in a proper manner. He directed officials to increase the number of mobile teams to check examination centres.
-
Daughter-in-law not liable to pay maintenance to husband’s parents: HC
Mumbai: The Bombay high court in a recent judgement held that a daughter-in-law does not fall under the definition of children and hence is not liable to contribute towards the maintenance of the elderly parents of the husband. The daughter-in-law had challenged the order of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens' Tribunal, which directed her and her husband to pay ₹25,000 to the parents of the husband.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics