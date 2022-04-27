After tweet on 'resignation', Tej Pratap 'shifts' to Rabri Devi's house: Report
When it comes to RJD president Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav, there is no end to suspense and theatrics. On Monday, the RJD president's maverick son announced his intention to “resign”. The announcement came hours after Ramraj Yadav, who heads the Patna unit of Yuva RJD, alleged misbehaviour by Tej Pratap, claiming that he was stripped, beaten up and abused with the help of latter's supporters inside the house of his mother Rabri Devi on Friday.
Now, it seems the RJD founding chief's younger son Tejashwi Yadav, who lives with Rabri Devi at her government residence, will make space for his elder brother, at least in the house.
Tej Pratap had reportedly visited the residence of Rabri Devi on Tuesday evening, spent the night at her place, and announced that he will henceforth not be living at the bungalow allotted to him by the state government.
Sources told news agency PTI that the "reunion" has brought more anxieties than a delight to the family.
Reports indicate Tej Pratap's latest move comes amid the controversy over Ramraj Yadav's allegation. On Monday, high drama was witnessed at the RJD headquarters when Ramraj arrived announcing that he was resigning in protest against the alleged misbehaviour inside the house of Rabri Devi on Friday when it was teeming with visitors at an Iftar party she had hosted.
Also Read | Nitish Kumar security breach: Tej Pratap demands action against DGP
RJD state president Jagadanand Singh is reportedly the only party leader who said he had knowledge of Ramraj's charges.
"Ramraj had telephoned me and narrated his ordeal. I have taken note of his complaints. But unfortunately taking action against Tej Pratap is not in my hands. He is an MLA and not a mere state unit leader," Singh told reporters.
Tej Pratap's loyalists, however, denied the charges claiming the assault had never taken place and alleged that Ramraj was acting at the behest of Singh, who is said to be close to Tejashwi.
Tej Pratap's loyalists, dismissed as "sycophants" by the RJD rank and file in general, maintained that he is a serious politician who plans to hold “janta darbar”, like his father did in his hey days, from next month, besides embarking on a state-wide 'yatra' (tour).
1 dead, 3 injured in indiscriminate firing by two parties in Bazpur
A man died and three others were seriously injured in an indiscriminate firing between two parties after a dispute arose over a transaction in Bazpur of US Nagar late on Tuesday night, police said. A dispute arose between Tajinder Singh alias Jantu of Khambhar village and Netra Prakash Sharma of Pipalia village of Bazpur in US Nagar over a transaction in connection with the Pal gritstone crusher in Bazpur.
'BESCOM or BBMP, no one will be spared,’ says Karnataka CM
Two days after a 22-year-old man, identified as Kishore, was electrocuted on a footpath in Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that a probe will be ordered into the matter and no one will be spared. “I've asked police officers to probe the matter and we will take action against the concerned officers... Be it BESCOM or BBMP, no one will be spared,” CM Bommai told news agency ANI on Wednesday.
PSI Scam: AGDP-Recruitment, Amrit Paul transferred
Following the investigations into the police sub-inspector recruitment scam in Karnataka government has announced the immediate transfer of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Recruitment, Amrit Paul to the Internal Security Divison, Bengaluru. This comes amid a Criminal Investigation Department investigation into the Police Sub-Inspector recruitment scam, in which six rank winners among 12 were arrested on Tuesday for fraud in the recruitment exams.
Rajasthan gets approval for second coal mine in Chhattisgarh’s Hasdeo Arand
The Chhattisgarh government granted approval to mining of Parsa East and Kente Basan coal block to the Rajasthan government on March 25, the day Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot met his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel in Raipur. Although the Chhattisgarh government claimed on March 26 that the approval was still under consideration, documents with Hindustan Times showed that the approval with nine conditions was granted on March 25 itself.
Nagpur student filmed classmate, blackmailed her to have sex with friends; held
An engineering student in Nagpur filmed his intimate moments with a classmate and used the video clip to blackmail her into having sex with two of his friends, police said on Wednesday. Police said the traumatised rape survivor did not disclose the crime to anyone for some time. In her complaint, the survivor alleged that his friend called her to his house on April 17 and showed her a video clip of her intimate moments.
