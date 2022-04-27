After tweet on 'resignation', Tej Pratap 'shifts' to Rabri Devi's house: Report

When it comes to RJD president Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav, there is no end to suspense and theatrics. On Monday, the RJD president's maverick son announced his intention to “resign”. The announcement came hours after Ramraj Yadav, who heads the Patna unit of Yuva RJD, alleged misbehaviour by Tej Pratap, claiming that he was stripped, beaten up and abused with the help of latter's supporters inside the house of his mother Rabri Devi on Friday.

Now, it seems the RJD founding chief's younger son Tejashwi Yadav, who lives with Rabri Devi at her government residence, will make space for his elder brother, at least in the house.

Tej Pratap had reportedly visited the residence of Rabri Devi on Tuesday evening, spent the night at her place, and announced that he will henceforth not be living at the bungalow allotted to him by the state government.

Sources told news agency PTI that the "reunion" has brought more anxieties than a delight to the family.

Reports indicate Tej Pratap's latest move comes amid the controversy over Ramraj Yadav's allegation. On Monday, high drama was witnessed at the RJD headquarters when Ramraj arrived announcing that he was resigning in protest against the alleged misbehaviour inside the house of Rabri Devi on Friday when it was teeming with visitors at an Iftar party she had hosted.

RJD state president Jagadanand Singh is reportedly the only party leader who said he had knowledge of Ramraj's charges.

"Ramraj had telephoned me and narrated his ordeal. I have taken note of his complaints. But unfortunately taking action against Tej Pratap is not in my hands. He is an MLA and not a mere state unit leader," Singh told reporters.

Tej Pratap's loyalists, however, denied the charges claiming the assault had never taken place and alleged that Ramraj was acting at the behest of Singh, who is said to be close to Tejashwi.

Tej Pratap's loyalists, dismissed as "sycophants" by the RJD rank and file in general, maintained that he is a serious politician who plans to hold “janta darbar”, like his father did in his hey days, from next month, besides embarking on a state-wide 'yatra' (tour).

