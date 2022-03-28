Home / Cities / Patna News / Nitish Kumar security breach: Tej Pratap demands action against DGP
patna news

Nitish Kumar security breach: Tej Pratap demands action against DGP

On Sunday, Nitish Kumar was attacked by a man in his hometown despite tight security arrangements. The man, who was caught on CCTV camera during the attack, has been arrested and is currently in police custody.
&nbsp;RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav.(ANI)
 RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav.(ANI)
Published on Mar 28, 2022 07:03 PM IST
Copy Link
Written by Kanishka Singharia | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

A day after the security breach of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar Bakhtiyarpur, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Tej Pratap Yadav on Monday called it a "major security lapse". Yadav also demanded action against the director-general of police (DGP) for not arresting the culprits. “Action should be taken against the DGP for not arresting the culprits," news agency ANI quoted Yadav as saying.

On Sunday, Nitish Kumar was attacked by a man in his hometown despite tight security arrangements. The man, who was caught on CCTV camera during the attack, has been arrested and is currently in police custody.

According to reports, the accused is said to be mentally unstable and was mostly confined at home by his family. This was not the first such incident with the Bihar CM. In November 2020, onions were thrown at him while he was addressing an election rally in Harlakhi in the Madhubani district.

Rashtriya Janata Dal MLA Lalit Yadav said, "It is a serious security lapse. The security of our chief minister is completely compromised. If we do not protect our chief minister, what would be the relevance of the special branch and DGP. Hence, we have demanded the termination of director general of police Sanjiv Kumar Singhal."

Following his argument in the Vidhan Sabha, Speaker Vijay Sinha also expressed concern over the issue. He asked deputy chief minister Tarkishore Prasad to inform the House about the incident.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nitish kumar tej pratap rjd + 1 more
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Karnataka woman arrested for posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day

    WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote

    A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.

  • Crude bomb recovered in a plastic bag near a football ground in Birbhum district of West Bengal.

    Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum

    Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs

  • Police said the doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but no bomb was found in a search at the hospital. (File Photo)

    Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram

    The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.

  • Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said the Supreme Court's order to transfer all cases filed against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh is not a “setback” for the Maharashtra government.

    Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’

    Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

  • Union home minister of India Amit Shah along with Uttar Pradesh caretaker chief minister Yogi Adityanath at BJP's newly elected MLAs' meeting at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow on Thursday March 24, 2022. (Photo by Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

    Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow

    Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 28, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out