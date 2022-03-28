Nitish Kumar security breach: Tej Pratap demands action against DGP
A day after the security breach of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar Bakhtiyarpur, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Tej Pratap Yadav on Monday called it a "major security lapse". Yadav also demanded action against the director-general of police (DGP) for not arresting the culprits. “Action should be taken against the DGP for not arresting the culprits," news agency ANI quoted Yadav as saying.
On Sunday, Nitish Kumar was attacked by a man in his hometown despite tight security arrangements. The man, who was caught on CCTV camera during the attack, has been arrested and is currently in police custody.
According to reports, the accused is said to be mentally unstable and was mostly confined at home by his family. This was not the first such incident with the Bihar CM. In November 2020, onions were thrown at him while he was addressing an election rally in Harlakhi in the Madhubani district.
Rashtriya Janata Dal MLA Lalit Yadav said, "It is a serious security lapse. The security of our chief minister is completely compromised. If we do not protect our chief minister, what would be the relevance of the special branch and DGP. Hence, we have demanded the termination of director general of police Sanjiv Kumar Singhal."
Following his argument in the Vidhan Sabha, Speaker Vijay Sinha also expressed concern over the issue. He asked deputy chief minister Tarkishore Prasad to inform the House about the incident.
WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
