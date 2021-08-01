Amid floods, Bihar raises paddy production target to 118 lakh MT

The state agriculture department has raised production target of paddy and other kharif crops for this season, notwithstanding a portion of north-Bihar region still reportedly facing flood-like situation and central-southern region experiencing shortage of timely rains for paddy transplantation.

As per an official estimate released recently, the state agriculture department has fixed paddy production target of 118 lakh metric tonne (MT) for this year, as compared to 90 lakh MT last year. Similarly, production target of maize has been raised to 17.10 lakh MT and pulses to 1.80 lakh MT.

Agriculture secretary N Saravana Kumar said that the production target of kharif crops, including paddy, maize, pulses, etc, has been increased keeping in mind the “good” monsoon rains. “However, it is too early to predict a good harvest, which depends on many factors,” said Kumar, adding that paddy transplantation in Gaya, Munger and Magadh region was still far below the expected target.

Officials said that continued rains and submergence of a vast stretch of field in north, south-central Bihar regions hit paddy coverage. “Paddy plantation has been delayed in Gaya, Magadh and Munger regions due to poor rains. Now, as the rains have picked up again, we hope that paddy transplantation target would be achieved in the next 10 days,” said the secretary.

As per official records, paddy has been transplanted on around 72% of the total 33 lakh hectares identified for paddy production this year, as compared to 29.22 lakh hectares last year. Similarly, production target of maize has been increased to 17.10 lakh MT, as compared to 16 lakh MT last year. The pulse yield is also expected to grow up by 20,000 MT this year.

Agriculture expert Anil Jha said that the department arranged paddy seedlings from Bihar Rajya Beej Nigam for those farmers whose seedlings were ruined due to excessive rains and floods. “Besides, farmers are being incentivised to go for alternate cropping if their fields remain under water for a longer duration,” said Jha, adding that in Bihar, paddy is generally transplanted till August 15 with reasonably good yield.

Widespread rains and improvement in water table in various areas, known for paddy production, are attributed to the department’s confidence for better yield this time. “Like paddy transplantation, maize coverage in the state was assessed to be around 79% of the identified arear for its production till July end. Coverage target of paddy and maize is likely to be achieved in the next one fortnight,” said Jha.