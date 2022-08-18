Army soldier shot dead in Patna, BJP says return of jungle raj
An Army soldier was shot dead while resisting a robbery bid in Bihar’s capital Patna early Thursday morning, police said
The victim, identified as Bablu Kumar (34), currently posted in Guwahati, was on way to Patliputra railway station to board New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express when the incident took place on the Old Bypass road.
According to police, Bablu and his cousin Vijay Kumar were on a bike when armed miscreants intercepted them and tried to snatch his bag. When he resisted, one of them shot Bablu, who fell on the road. His cousin fled. After around 30 minutes, Vijay returned to the spot and found Bablu lying in the pool of blood and his bag missing from the spot. He informed family members who reached the spot and brought him to Danapur military hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.
The soldier’s father, Amarnath Yadav, is said to be a close associate of deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav.
The soldier had come on a 45-day leave and had admitted his two children in Kendriya Vidalaya Kankarbagh in class 4 and 5 on August 1, family members said.
Patna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Manavjit Singh Dhillon told HT, “The jawan was travelling on Vijay’s bike as a pillion rider. The assailants intercepted them and asked the address of Patna junction and then shot Bablu.”
This was the second major crime in the state capital within 12 hours. On Wednesday, a class 9 girl student was shot at in Indrapuri area when she was returning from a coaching institute. The girl, who received bullet injuries in the neck, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.
Meanwhile, the Opposition BJP said criminals have become “fearless” after the grand alliance came to power.
Former union minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, in whose parliamentary constituency two persons were shot, said, “These are no routine crimes. These show how emboldened criminals have become in the state within days of the new government assuming office.”
“If this is the situation in the state’s capital, one can well imagine where the state is heading. The state is returning to jungle raj,” he alleged.
Ex-MLA Rajan Tiwary, wanted by UP police, arrested from Raxaul
A former MLA in Bihar, who was wanted by the Uttar Pradesh police in a 25-year-old case, was arrested Thursday at Raxual in Bihar's East Champaran district while he was crossing over to Nepal, police said. The former MLA from Govindganj constituency in West Champaran district, Rajan Tiwary, was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head announced by UP Police.
In the dock, Bihar’s new law minister gets charge of Sheohar district
Bihar's new law minister Karthikey Kumar, who is in the eye of storm over a pending arrest warrant against Karthikey Kumar in an abduction case, has given charge of Sheohar district, as per a notification containing a fresh list of ministers in-charge of different districts in the state, issued on Thursday. Deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav brushed the allegations aside. Karthikey Kumar is from Yadav's party, the RJD. Six ministers have been allotted two districts each.
BPSC announces fresh dates for prelims, introduces smart lock to curb paper leak
The Bihar Public Service Commission on Thursday announced fresh dates for conducting the 67th combined preliminary examination after it was cancelled on May 8 following a paper leak, a BPSC official said. According to the official, the preliminary examination will be held on September 20 and 22. BPSC chairman, Atul Prasad said a smart lock system will be used to carry question papers and ensure confidentiality.
State to organise pro-govinda league to promote dahi handi
Mumbai Chief minister Eknath Shinde accorded the status of sport to dahi handi and said that the state government will promote 'the sport' by organising pro-govinda league from next year, on the lines of the commercial events organised in countries like Spain and China. Once they receive the status of a sport, the govindas will be entitled to government jobs from the 5% quota reserved for the sportsmen.
Police officer arrests murder suspect after spiritual guru’s advice, suspended
A police officer in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district has been suspended afterthe Bamitha police officer, assistant sub-inspector Anil Sharma,e allegedly reached out to a self-styled spiritual guru to help solve the murder of a 17-year-old girl found dead in a well, people aware of the matter said. When his relatives confronted the police, his superior, town inspector Pankaj Sharma showed them the video of the conversation between Sharma and the self-styled spiritual guru Pandokhar Sarkar. The video soon reached social media.
