Home / Cities / Patna News / At least 10 trains cancelled, 30 diverted after agitation on railway tracks in Bihar
patna news

At least 10 trains cancelled, 30 diverted after agitation on railway tracks in Bihar

Attempts by the DM and Railway DSP Imran Parvez to persuade the agitators to call off their agitation yielded no result, and as night descended, they began preparing meals on the tracks in a clear indication of their reluctance to back off.
According to the ECR headquarters at Hajipur, the trains which have been cancelled include four express ones, connecting the state with Kolkata, Sealdah and Jasidih.
According to the ECR headquarters at Hajipur, the trains which have been cancelled include four express ones, connecting the state with Kolkata, Sealdah and Jasidih.
Published on May 23, 2022 02:49 AM IST
Copy Link
PTI |

At least 10 trains were cancelled and 30 diverted or short terminated as rail traffic got disrupted on the Mokamah-Kiul section of the East Central Railway (ECR) zone due to an agitation at the Barhaiya railway station, officials said.

According to District Magistrate of Lakhisarai Sanjay Kumar, a large number of people squatted on the tracks at the station, about 120 km from Patna, to press for their demand that a number of express trains which had no stoppage at Barhaiya be made to have scheduled halts there for the convenience of local commuters.

Attempts by the DM and Railway DSP Imran Parvez to persuade the agitators to call off their agitation yielded no result, and as night descended, they began preparing meals on the tracks in a clear indication of their reluctance to back off.

According to the ECR headquarters at Hajipur, the trains which have been cancelled include four express ones, connecting the state with Kolkata, Sealdah and Jasidih.

Twenty-nine long-distance trains were plied through alternate routes, prominent among these being the Howrah-Delhi Express, Asansol-Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Express, Amritsar-Howrah Express and Kamakhya-Delhi Express, said an ECR release. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bihar
bihar
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The Jammu and Kashmir government has announced an ex gratia of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>five lakh and asked the construction company to pay <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15 lakh each to the families of the victims. (File Photo)

    Farooq Abdullah demands 20 lakh compensation for families of tunnel accident victims

    National Conference president Farooq Abdullah Sunday sought 20 lakh ex gratia for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in a tunnel collapse on Srinagar-Jammu highway. In a statement, Abdullah said the deceased were the sole breadwinners for their poor families. The unfortunate event, he said, has left the victim families in dire straits, he said. He called upon the Jammu and Kashmir administration to reach out to the affected families.

  • Two local labourers, who were among the 10 killed after a landslide hit an under-construction tunnel here, were laid to rest in their native Ramban district in Jammu and Kashmir, while the mortal remains of eight others were dispatched to their hometowns outside the union territory (HT PHOTO)

    J&K tunnel collapse: 2 local labourers laid to rest, bodies of 8 others sent to hometowns

    Two local labourers, who were among the 10 killed after a landslide hit an under-construction tunnel here, were laid to rest in their native Ramban district in Jammu and Kashmir, while the mortal remains of eight others were dispatched to their hometowns outside the union territory, officials said on Sunday.

  • Employees of Rehbar-e-Janglat, Rehbar-e-Zirat, and Rehbar-e-Khel staged a protest in Srinagar. The government has decided to re-advertise the Rehbar-e-Janglat, Rehbar-e-Zirat, and Rehbar-e-Khel posts through the Service Selection Board. (PTI)

    Employees protest re-advertising of posts in Srinagar, demand regularisation

    Youngsters recruited under the Rehbar-e-Khel (physical education) and Rehbar-E-Janglat (forest department ) schemes of the PDP-BJP government in 2017 held a protest in Srinagar on Sunday, demanding revocation of Jammu and Kashmir government's decision to re-advertise the posts they were engaged in. The government had on Friday re-advertised the posts through the Service Selection Board. Converging at the Press Enclave at the city centre in Lal Chowk, the protesters demanded revocation of the order.

  • The Congress leader said the Centre had earned thousands of crores from taxes on petrol and diesel and it should provide relief to the people from the rising inflation by further lowering the taxes (HT File)

    Cut in excise duty on fuel inadequate: Pratibha Singh

    Mandi MP and Himachal Pradesh Congress president Pratibha Singh on Sunday termed the 8 and 6 cut in excise duty on petrol and diesel inadequate. The Congress president flayed BJP leaders who were advertising the move as a public welfare decision by the Modi government. She also urged the state government to cut state taxes on petrol and diesel.

  • Widespread precipitation can be expected in parts of Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Kullu, Hamirpur, Una, Bilaspur, Shimla and Kinnaur. (Representative Image/HT File)

    Rain, thunderstorms likely in Himachal till May 26: IMD

    The India Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms across eleven districts of the state till May 26. “An orange alert has been issued as thunderstorm, lightning, hailstorm and gusty winds are expected to blow at a speed of 60–70km/hour,” said Shimla meteorological department (MeT) centre director Surender Paul. Widespread precipitation can be expected in parts of Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Kullu, Hamirpur, Una, Bilaspur, Shimla and Kinnaur.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 23, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out