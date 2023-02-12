ATS probe initiated after 3 time-bomb-like devices recovered from Muzaffarpur

PATNA: After three time-bomb-like devices were recovered from a rented accommodation in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district on Saturday, an anti-terror squad (ATS) has been dispatched to probe the incident, police said on Sunday.

According to police, the devices were recovered from the house of one Mohammad Javed located at Tin-Kothia mohalla falling under Mithanpura police station. Five empty cartridges, four cell phones, and 400 grams of contraband were also recovered.

“One person has been arrested while two persons, including one hailing from Uttar Pradesh, have been detained for interrogation,” police said.

“During the course of the investigation, it came to light that all three bombs were of low intensity and their timer (switch) was not on. One person, identified as Mohammad Javed has been arrested and two others were detained in this connection. The two detained persons have been identified as—Mohammad Faiz Alam (nephew of Javed) and Mohammad Rehman, a native of Bulandshahr in UP who used to work as a roadside vendor,” said Rakesh Kumar, Muzaffarpur senior superintendent of police (SSP).

A case has been registered in this connection and the help of CCTV footage and mobile surveillance is being taken to identify those who brought the devices. “It will be premature to say anything about reason begin it. We are still investigating the matter,” the SSP said.

