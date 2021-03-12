Atulya Ganga team reaches Bihar for river cleanliness
- The mission is working towards synergising all efforts including those by the government, non-government organisations, corporates, volunteers and common public
The Mundama Ganga Parikrama (MGP), an initiative by ex-servicemen for river cleanliness and plantation drive under phase II of Atulya Ganga clean mission, reached Patna on Thursday .
With an integrated mission and slogan of ‘Sabka Saath Ho, Ganga Saaf Ho’, the MGP team kicked off an arduous 6,000km walkathon on December 16 to spread awareness about clean rivers and the need to let them flow naturally. The team aims to complete its journey in three phases in eight months.
During the phase II of the walkathon, the MGP team carried out cleanliness and plantation drive at NIT ghat in the capital city with the help of national cadet corps (NCC) and local volunteers.
The team also met the environment minister along with other ministers and pollution experts for discussing cleanliness initiatives. Bihar environment minister Niraj Singh spoke about the 4-crore sapling plantation carried out under Jal-Jeevan-Haryali initiative last year.
“Breaking our own record, we aim to plant more than 5 crore plants this year”, he said, promising that the department will plant 30 plants each month to extend its support to the cause.
MGP’s member, retired colonel Mike said that their team will head towards Bhojpur- Buxar on Friday to reach Gomukh by May 21, which is their final destination for the second phase of the cleanliness drive.
He said that the team is working towards synergising all efforts including those by the government, non-government organisations, corporates, volunteers and common public for rejuvenating Ganga.
Major General M Indrabalan, ADG of NCC Bihar & Jharkhand, is spearheading the youth participation in the programme and its support in Bihar.
MGP team will walk on foot clockwise, circumnavigating the length of Ganga, covering both its banks. Besides walking and creating awareness among the masses along the way, the MGP team members are also mapping the pollution levels in Ganga every 5-10 kms and geo-tagging every source of pollution, flowing into Ganga.
