Award instituted in Mahadevi Verma’s name on her 114th birth anniversary
- Mahadevi Verma was a literary giant, who was awarded with the country's highest literary award, Jnanpith award in 1982
To commemorate celebrated writer Mahadevi Verma’s deep connection with Bihar and her pioneering work in the realm of women empowerment, some literary figures and culture enthusiasts in the state have decided to honour those who have contributed to the society, with an award named after the great literary figure, on her 114th birth anniversary on March 26.
Verma, who is also considered one of the pioneers of feminism in the country, is learnt to have spent many of her childhood years at Bhagalpur, where her father taught as a professor in a college.
Rajeev Ranjan Sinha, the national president of Global Kayastha Conference said it was a matter of great pride for the state that the Padma Vibhushan and the prestigious Jnanpith Award winning writer had connections with the state.
“Her caliber as a writer is widely discussed, but there is also the need to look at Mahadevi as the epitome of woman power. She worked a lot for women education, set up the Prayag Mahila Vidyapeeth and worked as its principal, which was quite a revolutionary step during the pre-Independence period,” he said.
“It was women’s liberation in true sense. This courage to face the challenges of the society has been an inspiration for many women,” he added. "It deserves to be commemorated. This is why an award has been instituted after her name," Sinha said.
Dr Namrata Anand, the state president of the GKC, said over a dozen persons from different states including Maharashtra, Delhi, Bihar and West Bengal will be honoured with the Mahadevi Samman on her birth anniversary. “We have selected people from different faculties. They have made contributions to the society in various fields,” she said.
