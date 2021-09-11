Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav planned at different sites in Bihar, celebrations to begin from Sept 17

Bihar tourism has planned year-long celebrations of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to mark the 75th anniversary of the country’s Independence. The series of events will be held at the sites related to Gandhi and Champaran Satyagrah and at the spots related to Buddhist, Jain, Sikh and Sufi circuits in the state, officials said.

While an exhibition on Gandhi’s visit to the state has been planned at Bhitiharwa Aashram in West Champaran, Sufi Mahotsav will be held at Kako in Jehanabad at the Dargaah of the woman Sufi saint. A heritage walk will be held at the ancient age Nalanda University remains, cruise campaign in the Ganga River from Digha Ghat to Didarganj has also been planned during the celebrations.

The series of events will begin with the freedom run at Rajdhani Vatika in the state capital on September 17 this year.

“Over a dozen events have been planned to celebrate the 75th year of the country’s Independence. Each of these events will be held at different destinations which are already listed in one or another tourism circuit. We want to highlight the historical and cultural significance of these places through the events,” Narayan Prasad, tourism minister, said.

“Besides, these events have also been intended to make people aware of the unsung heroes of the state and the country. Many places which have been deeply connected to our heritage, culture and freedom fighters have remained unknown for decades. These places too will be highlighted through the events,” he added.

The minister said that the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is a year-long celebration. “We will update people about the schedule of the events on the department website and social media platforms,” he said.

Other events listed for the celebrations include functions at Saran, Kangan Ghat in the state capital, Bodh Gaya, Rajgir, Rohtas, Vaishali, Sitamarhi, Maner Sharif, Munger, Bhagalpur, Banka and Patna Sahib.