Barbs fly: BJP says Nitish wanted to become VP; JD (U) calls it rubbish
PATNA: The bitterness between two former alliance partners came to the fore on Wednesday as both Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United) indulged in a war of words, accusing each other of backstabbing.
Lashing out at chief minister Nitish Kumar for the U-turn, senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi alleged that Kumar dumped the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) after the party failed to oblige his ambitions to become the vice president.
The former deputy CM even alerted the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) to remain cautious. “Nitish Kumar has a habit of ditching allies. He will not be loyal to the RJD as well and will try to break the party by taking advantage of Lalu Prasad’s ill health... We are accused by the JD(U) of betraying our allies, by citing the example of Shiv Sena. But we were not its allies then,” he said.
The senior BJP leader alleged that the party made him the CM five times but he broke the 17-year-old relation twice in a stroke and reminded the JD (U) that in the 2020 assembly elections people voted for the NDA in the name of Narendra Modi. “Had the voters voted in name of Nitish Kumar, we could have crossed the 150 mark and the JD (U) would not have been reduced to 43 seats,” said Modi.
In response to the former deputy CM’s allegations, Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan, national president of JD(U) said, “Nitish Kumar is not a backstabber, but it is BJP which has betrayed its alliance partners. We have all along respected the coalition principles; the example of Arunachal Pradesh is before everybody. The BJP conspired against the JD (U) by trying to break the party by using one of our former leaders. In 2015, when we had 118 MLAs, we could have formed the government independently, but Nitish Kumar gave an equal share to BJP.”
The JD(U) president even mocked Modi as a leader and said, “who has been abandoned by the party” as a “punishment” for “close relations with Nitish Kumar”.
JD(U) denied allegations that the BJP wanted to break the party and promoted RCP Singh as a Union minister without Nitish Kumar’s consent. “It is a white lie that BJP had made RCP Singh a Union minister without Nitish ji’s consent. It is also a lie that BJP wanted to break JD(U),” Modi said.
Bodies of two kids recovered from canal in UP’s Barabanki, maternal uncle prime suspect
Bodies of two minor brothers were found floating in a canal near Pandeypurwa and Bhagwanpur villages under Satrikh police station in Barabanki district on Wednesday. Police said the Fatehpur resident Ram Kishore's two children, Krishna, 7, and Divyansh, 5, were missing since Monday evening when they along with their maternal uncle Mahendra Kumar had left for a market near their house under Fatehpur police station.
10 mn students to sing patriotic songs on Aug 12, attempt a record: Official
Around 10 million school students across Rajasthan will sing patriotic songs under 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' campaign on August 12, officials said. Children of around one lakh schools at the state, district, block and block levels will participate in the event. As part of this programme, students will sing six patriotic songs. Chief minister Ashok Gehlot will be present at the state's main event to be held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
Shelar is BJP’s key to succeed in BMC election
BJP legislator from Bandra West and Shiv Sena's bete noire,, Mumbai Ashish Shelar, is likely to take over as the BJP's Mumbai unit chief. It's crucial for BJP's continued success in Maharashtra to wrest BMC from the Sena, and they think Shelar, who has been kept out of the cabinet is the man for the job. The BJP was only two seats behind the Sena in the BMC polls in 2017 which were fought under Shelar's leadership.
Woman constable from Bihar found dead at Pune hotel
A woman police constable attached to Bihar Police who was in Pimpri-Chinchwad for an investigation was found hanging in the 25-year-old victim Kavita Kumari's hotel room in Pune city on Thursday afternoon, local police said. Police sub-inspector Om Prakash Prasad said, “It is suspected to be a case of suicide though no suicide note has been found. The deceased was married and attached to Muzaffarpur police station,” he said.
Lumpy skin disease has killed 14,000 cattle in Rajasthan
The lumpy skin disease has killed about 14,000 cattle, mostly cows, in Rajasthan in 23 of the 33 districts of the state by Thursday, spreading from 16 to 23 districts in a week, Rajasthan animal husbandry department officials said. The highest 2,752 deaths have been reported from Ganganagar, followed by Barmer (1,657) and Jodhpur (1,691). Rajasthan animal husbandry secretary PC Kishan said the death rate is declining and the infection is getting controlled.
