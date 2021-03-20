Bihar: 1.20 lakh litre liquor seized, 1800 arrested ahead of Holi

A consignment of 1300 cartoons of liquor was seized in Bihar’s Vaishali district on Friday. It included around 12,000 litre of Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL), which is witnessing a peak in demand ahead of Holy with revellers looking to stock up.

The liquor, seized from two vehicles including a container from Lalganj and Sadar police station area, is estimated to be worth ₹1 crore, said Vaishali SP Maneesh.

The first consignment of 5,900 litre of IMFL was recovered near Langri-Pakad village on state highway-74 when training deputy superintendent of police (DSP)-cum-station house officer (SHO) of Lalganj police station, Viplav Kumar, seized a truck bearing registration number UP-21N/6615. The driver and smuggler managed to escape from the spot. Another container bearing registration number MH46-AR/0577, ferrying 5,800 litre IMFL was seized on Hajipur-Mahua state highway-49, leading to arrest of Rajasthan based truck driver Krishna Ram.

In the last 78 days, more than 1.20 lakh litre IMFL, spirit and country made liquor have been recovered from across the state, as per Bihar prohibition and excise department. Deputy excise commissioner Krishna Paswan said at least 1,800 persons have been arrested since January this year and following the CM’s directive to crackdown on bootleggers.

According to police officials, IMFL is mainly being smuggled from neighbouring states of West Bengal, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and even from Haryana and Punjab, following its high demand across the state. Officials said country-made liquor was also being smuggled to rural areas with ease. “As Holi celebrations are approaching, the rate of IMFL is set to spike. A bottle of whiskey is set to sell at ₹1200, half at ₹600, quarter at ₹300 and one carton at ₹9,000. The supply in villages is no less than in the cities, in terms of safety and easy ferrying,” said an official.

“In this festive season, anyone who smuggles liquor anywhere in Bihar will earn the highest in a month as its demand is skyrocketing,” said a person associated with the liquor mafia, on condition of anonymity. Several people have died after consuming country made liquor in Gopalganj, Muzaffarpur, Kaimur and Rohtas in recent times despite the prohibition.

All officials are keeping a strict watch and raiding possible illegal outlets involved in manufacturing and supply of liquor.

IG (prohibition) Amrit Raj said surveillance at border check posts has been stepped up to check entry of vehicles carrying liquor. In addition intelligence is being gathered on the illegal trade. Joint teams of the excise department and the police were engaged in preventing liquor smuggling, Raj added.