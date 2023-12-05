close_game
News / Cities / Patna News / Bihar: 1 dead, 4 injured after Bihar minister’s escort vehicle meets with accident

Bihar: 1 dead, 4 injured after Bihar minister’s escort vehicle meets with accident

ByPrasun K Mishra
Dec 05, 2023 11:13 AM IST

Eyewitnesses said that the police escort jeep was trying to match the minister’s high-speed SUV when the driver lost balance and the vehicle turned turtle

One policeman was killed, and four others were injured when their jeep overturned while escorting Bihar minority welfare minister Md Jama Khan on NH30 near Parsathua in Rohtas district on Monday night.

For representational purposes only.
For representational purposes only.

The minister had gone to visit his home constituency Chainpur in Kaimur and was returning to Patna when the incident took place.

Eyewitnesses said that the police escort jeep was trying to match the minister’s high-speed SUV when the driver lost balance and the vehicle turned turtle.

Home guard constable Jamaluddin Khan (55), a resident of Meyari Bazar in Nokha, who was driving the escort jeep died on the spot and four other policemen were injured. The injured were taken to a community health centre in Kochas where doctors referred them to Sasaram district hospital.

Shahabad deputy inspector general (DIG) Navin Chandra Jha, SP Vineet Kumar and civil surgeon Dr KN Tiwary met the injured policemen and reviewed their treatment.

The SP said the injured policemen are out of danger and the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Sasaram has been directed to probe the incident.

