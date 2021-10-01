Bihar Archive makes public reports on Gandhi tour to quake-hit state in 1934

On the eve of Gandhi Jayanti , Bihar State Archive on Friday made public records on “Gandhi’s tour to Bihar in 1934”, a collection of confidential reports by the British intelligence of his visit to the state after it was struck by a devastating earthquake.

On March 11,1934, Gandhi arrived at “Dinapur (the present day Danapur)” railway station in Patna where he was received by Dr Rajendra Prasad.

Gandhi undertook an extensive tour to the quake-hit districts like Chhapra, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Madhubani, Sitamarhi, Katihar, Araria Forbesganj, Munger and Bhagalpur.

At every public gathering, Gandhi reminded people that the earthquake was the “punishment for the sin of untouchability” the people practised and told them that the way to repentance was to make contributions to the Harijan Fund, as is mentioned in State Archive records.

“We have got these secret records uploaded on the website of the State Archive. Now anybody can go through it at any point of time, “ Dr Mahendrpal, the state archive director, said

Dr Rashmi Kiran, an official of the state archive, said those who cannot visit the office may go through the content online.