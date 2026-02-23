The state assembly took a flavorful detour from routine political debates on Monday, as lawmakers from both the treasury and Opposition benches rallied to secure Geographical Indication (GI) tags for the state’s popular traditional sweets. What started with the demand for GI tag to Khobiya Lai, produced in the Barh region, turned into a broader call to protect and promote the state’s rich culinary legacy. Bihar assembly takes a sweet turn as MLAs push for GI tags for local delicacies

Buoyed by the GI recognition to Mithila Makhana, which got the prestigious tag in 2022, legislators cutting across the party lines urged the minister to also consider sweets and other delicacies produced in their respective areas for their particular taste.

BJP MLA Siyaram Singh from the Barh raised the issue through a starred question and said that “Khobhiya Lai” is a signature sweet of his region. He said the delicacy also embodies the cultural identity and traditional craftsmanship of the area. “Like many other traditional products across the country that have gained national and international acclaim through GI tags, Khobhiya Lai deserves similar recognition and protection,” Singh said, highlighting the decades of skill passed down among local artisans.

Acknowledging the demand, industries minister Dilip Kumar Jaiswal assured the House that the government has been pursuing the matter as per the established norms. He explained that obtaining a GI tag involves rigorous documentation, historical evidence and technical studies. “The state has successfully secured GI tags for several products in the past, and it will move forward once the necessary details are provided,” the minister noted.

In a lighter vein, deputy chief minister Vijay Kumar Sinha stepped in and suggested that Barhiya’s renowned rasgullas should also be considered for GI tags if efforts were underway for Barh’s Khobhiya Lai. In a playful jab, Sinha remarked that while the minister might enjoy these sweets, he wasn’t doing enough to push for their GI status. Jaiswal responded with a smile, and added that he was yet to taste Barhiya rasgulla — a comment that drew laughter from across the benches.

MLAs also stood up to name specialties from their areas such as Gaya’s tilkut, anarsa, raskadam and laddoos and batted for the GI tags. Assembly speaker Prem Kumar too chipped in, saying that Gaya’s tilkut too merited the GI tag.

Deputy CM Sinha proposed the idea of holding an exhibition of famous sweets of different regions at the assembly premises to showcase the state’s diverse food culture and heritage. He hinted at the possibility of holding it during the Vasant Utsav. The speaker responded positively, mentioning that the idea could be considered as early as February 25.

Bihar’s ethanol quota to be increased Soon: Industries minister

In the same session, industry minister Dilip Kumar Jaiswal informed the house that the state government has formally requested the Centre to enhance the state’s ethanol quota, and positive indications have been received.

He revealed that a delegation comprising deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary, JD(U) executive national president Sanjay Kumar Jha, Chief Secretary Pratyay Amrit and others had recently met Union petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri in this regard. Keeping Bihar’s special circumstances in mind, there was positive consensus on enhancing the quota.

Responding to a starred question of JD(U) MLA Komal Singh, the minister stated that there are 11 dedicated ethanol plants operating under formal agreements with the Centre, while eight others have been set up without such pacts. “No plant in the state will be allowed to shut down,” he assured.

The current ethanol quota for Bihar stands at 46 crore litres. Oil marketing companies are presently lifting 35 crore litres, with the purchase of the remaining 11 crore litres expected to commence shortly.

Komal Singh claimed that Gaighat region (in Muzaffarpur)lacks adequate processing industries despite huge production of maize in the area, which often deprived the farmers fair prices of their produce. She also claimed that maize growers were compelled to sell their agricultural produce at throw away prices as oil companies were not interested in procuring it.

Addressing these points, Jaiswal highlighted that under the incentive policy, 30 maize-based industrial units have been established in Muzaffarpur with an investment of around ₹774 crore. Additionally, proposals worth nearly ₹2,958 crore have been approved for the sector.

The department is continuously encouraging private investment in food processing for the benefit of farmers and investors alike. In this regard, a mega food park spanning about 443 acres is being developed in Muzaffarpur, where 25 industrial units have already invested over ₹567 crore, generating employment for more than 2,530 people.