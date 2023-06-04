On camera: Under-construction bridge in Bihar collapses in seconds

An under-construction bridge on river Ganga between Aguvanighat and Sultanganj in Bihar collapsed on Sunday. A video shared by All India Radio shows the bridge collapsing. The under-construction bridge between Aguvanighat and Sultanganj collapsed(Live Hindustan)

The segment on three pillars also collapsed and fell into the rival. The area falls under Parvatta police station area in Khagaria district of Bihar. The local administration officials have reached the spot.

According to Live Hindustan report, the officials are analysing the extent of damage caused to the bridge. Bhagalpur SDO Dhananjay Kumar said,"We have received information about the collapse of pillar and segment. The incident pertains to Parvatta. We have spoken to the engineers involved in the construction of the bridge. As of now, there is no report of loss of life and property".



“It is a major negligence. A high-level probe will be carried out and guilty will be punished”, Sultanganj MLA Lalit Kumar Mandal said. On April 30 last year, the pillar towards Sultanganj had collapsed. Due to twin incidents of collapse, the construction of bridge will take a lot of time.



“The slab of the bridge between pillar nine and 13 has collapsed. We have not received any information about any kind of damage. The cause behind the collapse is being probed”, Bhagalpur district magistrate Kumar Anurag told the website.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON