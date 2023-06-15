Close shave for Nitish as fleeing snatchers crash their bike near him

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has had a narrow escape from an accident during his morning walk near his official residence in state capital Patna on Thursday when two boys, speeding on a motorcycle, broke through his security cordon and were about to crash into him when he quickly jumped on to the footbath and saved himself, a police officer familiar with the matter said. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. (HT Photo)

According to police, the two boys were detained and later arrested after a preliminary probe revealed that they were fleeing after snatching a gold chain from a woman.

Patna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Rajeev Mishra said the incident took place near Circular Road around 6.40 am, when the chief minister was out for his daily morning walk.

“The bike was speeding, in a zigzag way. When apprehensive CM’s security personnel asked them to stop, they tried to flee. In doing so, they came very close to Kumar before losing control of the bike, which fell on the ground. By then, the CM had reflexively jumped onto the footpath, averting a major incident,” said a police officer who didn’t want to be named.

SSP Mishra said the police immediately the two boys and into the bike into custody. “Of the two, one has been identified as Himanshu, who was earlier jailed in an excise case. The other is a minor. Both live in Masaurhi area. Police have seized their cellphones and are examining their call details and scanning CCTV footages of the incident,” he said.

Mishra said that during interrogation, it came to light that both the bikers were escaping after snatching a gold chain from a woman in Boring Road area around 5.47am.

“There were three persons involved in the incident, but the third person got down from the bike on the way. The police have identified him and raids are being conducted to nab him,” the SSP said.

During questioning, both the boys confessed to their involvement in the snatching incident. “They said they had got scared when police asked them to stop the bike and lost control,” the officer said.