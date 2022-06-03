Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Bihar CM announces 2 lakh compensation to kin of labourer killed by terrorists in J&K
patna news

Bihar CM announces 2 lakh compensation to kin of labourer killed by terrorists in J&K

Dilkhush Kumar, a resident of Arnia and Bihar and Punjab resident Rajan were employed at a brick kiln in Magraypora village of Chadoora area. They were working at the kiln when they were shot at by the terrorists at around 9:20 pm, the police said.
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar announced 2 lakh compensation to the kin of Dilkhush Kumar, who was killed by terrorists in Budgam. 
Published on Jun 03, 2022 11:05 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday announced a 2 lakh compensation to the kin of Dilkhush Kumar, the labourer from Bihar who was shot dead by terrorists in Budgam on Thursday night.“Saddened by the killing of Bihar's Dilkhush Kumar ji in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam. His nearest kin will be given a compensation of 2 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. The kin will also received benefits from the projects run by the human resources and social welfare department,” the chief minister tweeted in Hindi.Dilkhush Kumar, a resident of Arnia and Bihar and Punjab resident Rajan were employed at a brick kiln in Magraypora village of Chadoora area. They were working at the kiln when they were shot at by the terrorists at around 9:20 pm, the police said.

Both of them were rushed to the nearby hospital where Kumar succumbed to his injuries.

Dilkhush Kumar is not the only labourer from Bihar to have been targeted by the terrorists in the Kashmir Valley. On April 5, the terrorists had shot two migrant labourers in Pulwama district, leaving them injured. Patlashwar Kumar and Thaugh Chowdary were taking rest after stone work at Lijora village when they were attacked. The attacks had forced several labourers and workers from Bihar to leave Kashmir Valley due to the targeted killings. 

