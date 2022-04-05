Migrant workers from Bihar start returning from Kashmir after terror attack

A large number of migrant workers from Bihar left for their home on Tuesday from Kashmir’s Pulwama district and some others are preparing to leave following the terrorist attack on Monday in which two labourers suffered gunshot injuries.

Speaking to HT on phone from Awantipora railway station in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, Pappu Yadav, a resident of Siktour village, recalled with horror the incident in which two migrant workers from West Champaran district suffered gun shot injuries. “It was around 1.30 pm on Monday. We all (17 workers from West Champaran) were having our meal in small groups when suddenly gunshots rang out, leaving two of us injured. It took no time for us to understand what has happened. The very next moment, we saw two armed terrorists standing near a four-wheeler while aiming at us with firearm. We immediately started pelting stones which we always keep with us nowadays. They escaped in their vehicles, “ said Yadav, who, along with 17 workers from West Champaran, was working at a place in Lajoora.

The two injured workers have been identified as Patalkaleshar Patel and his father Jokhu Patel.

Deena Chaudhary, a migrant worker from West Champaran, said nearly 250 workers from West Champaran’s Kolluwa Chautarawa panchayat work at Lajoora and Puchhal in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. “Many of us have come here in March this year,” he said.

“We all are ready to leave for our homes as the situation here isn’t conducive anymore,” said Chaudhary, a resident of Siktour village.

A large number of migrant workers have confined themselves into their rooms at undisclosed locations and refused to share photographs for security reasons. “We are only waiting for our wages to be paid,” said Bechu Baitha, a resident of Pakari village in Kolluwa Chautarawa panchayat.

However, 30-odd migrant workers from West Champaran district had already reached Awantipora railway station, about 3 km from Lajoora. “Why should we care about anything if we can manage our travelling expenses,” said Rajeev Kumar, a resident of Nuniya Toli in West Champaran district.

Back home, family members of the migrant workers are worried lot. “I have spoken to my husband and requested him to return at the earliest. We will manage to keep our heart and soul together here also. There is no point in risking our lives,” said Shrimati Devi, a resident of Siktour village, whose husband is away in Kashmir.