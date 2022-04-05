2 more migrant workers shot at by terrorists in Kashmir’s Pulwama: Police

Two migrant workers were shot at by terrorists in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday, a day after a similar attack left two injured in the area, police said.

Patlashwar Kumar and Thaugh Chowdary, both residents of Bihar, were attacked by terrorists at Lajoora in Pulwama district, said officials. They said the two injured men were rushed to a nearby hospital, and they are currently stable.

“We were doing stonework at Lijora village and taking rest after our lunch when two men came and opened fire on us. The locals took us to the hospital,” said one of the injured labourers, who didn’t want to be named.

On Sunday, terrorists shot at and injured two non-local labourers at Nowpora Litter area of Pulwama. Dheeraj Dutt and Surinder Singh, both residents of Pathankot Punjab, sustained injuries to the leg and chest.

the valley has witnessed a number of such attacks in the recent past.

On March 21, a Kashmiri resident Tajamul Mohi-ud-din Dar was killed and a Bihari labourer Bisujeet Kumar injured in two separate attacks by terrorists in Kashmir’s Budgam and Pulwama districts.

A migrant worker was shot at in Pulwama on March 19.