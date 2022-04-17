Bihar Cong leaders urge for immediate revamp of organisation, amid Jha’s resignation talks
PATNA: Amid reports of Madan Mohan Jha’s resignation as the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) president, a string of senior leaders have sought an appointment with All India Congress Committee (AICC) chief Sonia Gandhi and former party president Rahul Gandhi to discuss the reconstitution of the BPCC, with many even urging them to pick the right person on the key positions so that they could re-energise the organisation at the grassroots level and make it poll ready by 2024, leaders aware of the development said.
“The AICC is seriously contemplating a qualitative change in the organisation. And it would be visible in the next few months after,” said AICC general secretary Tariq Anwar, adding that the results of the last few by-elections amply suggested that the party needs to work very hard to win over people’s confidence.
A senior party leader said that he had written a letter to the AICC chief to appoint new office bearers after Jha started keeping off from the Sadaqat Ashram affairs. “Jha and his close confidants did not come to the BPCC office on the day when the result of the Bochahan by-elections was announced. This gave ample hint that he has decided to step down,” he said, requesting anonymity.
Former BPCC chief Anil Sharma, in a couple of tweets yesterday, urged the AICC chief not to ignore the ground realities of Bihar in her bid to strengthen the party’s traditional support base. “Adequate representation shall be given to the minority, backward classes, most backward castes, and upper castes in the reshuffle of the five important positions in the organisation, such as BPCC chief, leaders of the legislature party in the assembly and the council, election campaign committee, and coordination committee. Leaders of the same community shall not be appointed on two or more key posts,” Sharma had said.
Former BPCC vice president Ajay Kumar Singh said the AICC must take serious note of the depleting vote bank and deflating morale of party workers. “After using the party’s credibility to the hilt, the RJD is now attacking the Congress on the basis of electoral debacles. The party needs to revamp at the earliest and spell out steps to revive the organisation ahead of the crucial 2024 elections,” said Singh.
Jahangirpuri violence: One more arrested; 23, including 2 juveniles, held so far
The Delhi Police has arrested one more accused in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence which broke out between two groups during a religious procession on Saturday evening, the DCP northwest Delhi said. The accused, identified as a resident of Jhangirpuri, Salim, has been previously involved in a robbery and an attempt to murder case at Jahangirpuri police station. So far, 21 accused persons have been arrested, while 2 juveniles have been apprehended.
Bombay HC grants bail to man after complainant delayed trial
Mumbai: The Bombay high court (HC) while holding that the prosecution had become victim to the 'delay tactics' of the complainant, granted bail to an accused who has been behind bars since 2016 for cheating people by giving them fake appointment letters of government jobs and taking money for the same. After Praveen Suryavanshi, a resident of Nashik realised that he had been duped, he lodged a complaint based on which Shewale and his aides were arrested.
Don’t take action against me, wife, Somaiya requests state
Mumbai Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya urged the state government not to take any action against him and his wife Medha in the alleged toilet scam. Somaiya made the request by writing a letter to principal secretary, Bhushan Gagrani, state urban development department on Saturday. The allegations are related to Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation and all the civic bodies that come under the urban development department. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut was not available for comment.
23 sub-registrar offices in Pune run by clerical staff
After the suspension of 44 Inspector General of Registration office staffers in Pune for various charges related to acts of omission and commission, at least 519 registration offices are under the scanner of the state government after it received complaints related to Real Estate Regulatory Authority violations by the clerical staff. Out of 29 sub-registrar offices in Pune, 23 were being run by clerical staff.
Derailment: Constables miss PSI exam due to train delays
Mumbai Over a hundred police constables could not appear for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission departmental exam for the post of police sub inspector as local train services were disrupted on the Central line due to the Friday night derailment between Matunga and Dadar. A 35-year-old police constable, who left from his residence in Mulund at 7:40am and boarded the train at 8:10am, was stranded at Vikhroli for more than an hour.
