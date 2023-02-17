Bihar cracks whip on Bhojpuri songs for vulgarity, caste overtones

The Bihar Police headquarters has asked district magistrates and police chiefs in the state to crack down on vulgar Bhojpuri songs and those with provocative caste overtones that often lead to social unrest and violent flare-ups, officials familiar with the matter said.

Risqué Bhojpuri songs blaring out from loudspeakers is all too common in Bihar.

“Such songs that glorify some caste groups and denigrate others lead to social disharmony and communal and caste flare-ups, as they are made viral on social media platforms. Bhojpur and Siwan had been apprised of the need to maintain utmost vigilance against such acts on February 11, but it is being observed that such tendencies, instead of being regulated, are on the rise,” said a letter issued by superintendent of police (special branch) on Friday.

The letter, addressed to district magistrates (DMs), superintendents of police (SPs) and SSPs, which has been seen by HT, asks the authorities to keep a watch on such songs and initiate legal action against those playing them, especially at public places.

“In view of important festivals like Mahashivratri and Holi, greater vigilance is required against such songs, as they evoke sharp reactions in the society. Timely preventive and legal action is required to curb such tendencies and ensure amity in the society,” the letter says.

A senior official, who didn’t wish to be named, said even Bhojpuri film star, including Pawan Singh, had opposed use of caste overtones in Bhojpuri songs and written in the past to chief minister Nitish Kumar for action.

When asked for response, additional director general (ADG) of police (headquarters) Jitendra Singh Gangwar said police will take action against those playing such songs.

Songs “Yadav ji ki beti hai, sapnawa me aati hai... rahar me bulati hai and “Pandey ji ki beti sapnawa me aati hai” have led to tension between two caste groups on many occasions in the past, officials said.

