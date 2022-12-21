Bihar DGP’s mantra for effective policing to officials

PATNA: Two days after taking charge, Bihar’s new Director General of Police (DGP) Rajwinder Singh Bhatti on Wednesday laid down his priorities to officials across all ranks, making it clear that the police must make anti-socials run. Bhatti took over the charge as DGP from SK Singhal on December 19.

“If you make the anti-socials run, the crime graph will come down. If the criminals are sitting pretty, they will make you run. The focus should be on the prevention of crime. There should be no compromise between corruption and Integrity. The police are there to help and that should be the attitude of police headquarters,” he said.

Maintaining that compliance of tasks assigned is important, he said the responsibilities should not end with just writing a letter. “The range IGs and DIGs will be empowered for better work, as the police headquarters cannot keep tabs on all 40 districts. There should not be video conferencing without any valid reason and if required, the headquarters will give approval for it,” he added.

The DGP said that the SPs have the right to get directly in touch with him on the phone. “Senior officers need not worry for any complaint, as everyone will get a fair chance to present their side. Merit and only merit will be the guiding force and complacency on part of anyone will not be tolerated,” he said.

Bhatti said that he would be visiting the police stations witnessing more crime. “The SHOs should themselves be the investigation officers in serious crimes like murder, dacoity, rape, robbery, and the second senior most will be assigned the responsibility when there are more cases. The 25% of women in the police force need to be empowered and given opportunities. All SPs should set up a social media cell within 10 days,” he further said.

He said that his first interaction with officials was just to acquaint them with his viewpoint. “What I have witnessed is a delay in investigation. It needs to be time-bound and proper. There is a tendency to include false names in first information reports (FIRs). It needs to be checked through proper investigation and reasoning,” he said.

Bhatti said that there should not be undue lathi charges and rude behavior. “Lathi charge is fine if justified. Proper and timely intelligence can pre-empt the situation of lathi charge. Discipline and morale are the prerequisites for any force down the line and for that regular training and drill in the police line are important,” he added

