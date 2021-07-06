Bihar: Educational institutions, coaching centres to partially reopen from July 12

Educational institutions, including universities, government training institutes, coaching centres and schools for Class 11 and 12, will be allowed to partially reopen from July 12, officials of the state education department said on Tuesday.

In this regard, the education department issued elaborate guidelines for making necessary arrangements before reopening of educational institutions.

Sanjay Kumar, additional chief secretary of education department, said, “At the recent meeting of crisis management group, it was decided to resume classes at varsities, colleges, senior secondary schools and coaching centres with 50% strength from July 12. All educational institutions are supposed to thoroughly sanitise their premises before reopening.”

The SOPs released by department mandate that hostels and school buses will have to be sanitised once before schools reopen and then twice a day after reopening. Schools and other institutions have also been directed to constitute different teams to look after sanitisation, cleanliness and social distancing.

Kumar said, “50% students can be called on alternate days for attending classes. Though classes have not resumed for students of class 1 to 10, schools have been permitted to call 50% of teaching and non-teaching staff daily.”

The guidelines also say educational institutions should to avoid organising functions and ensure availability of medical staff for any emergency.

Association of Independent Schools ( AIS) and Private Schools and Children Welfare Association (PSCWA) welcomed the decision.

CB Singh, president of AIS, said, “We assure the government that all CBSE affiliated schools would follow Covid-19 safety protocols. Teachers have been facing a financial crisis for last 15 months due to closure of schools. Reopening is likely to give some respite to them through employment opportunities as many teachers lost their jobs during pandemic.”

Shamael Ahmad, national president of PSCWA, said, “We appeal the state government to soon resume physical classes for students of Class 1 to 10 as online schooling is affecting health and holistic development of children. Besides, schools are facing huge financial crunch as majority of parents are reluctant to pay school fees despite availing online class facility which has mounted financial burden.”